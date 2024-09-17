What is there to say about Harry Kane that has already been uttered? Quite frankly, very little.

The striking sensation - who famously left Arsenal behind as a boy - is now a Tottenham icon and leads Spurs’ scoring charts.

If ever you needed any further evidence of his goalscoring prowess, the England international is also his nation’s top scorer, topping a certain Wayne Rooney a few years ago now.

Kane continues to go from strength to strength and since moving to Bayern Munich last season after finally leaving Spurs behind, he has been a man-possessed.

Kane’s time at Bayern so far

With Kane in tow, Tottenham failed to win a trophy. With Kane in tow, Bayern Munich failed to win a trophy.

Perhaps it’s just him? Despite all of the goals and indeed the personal accolades, the striker’s misfortune is quite incredible.

He’s lost a Champions League final, two European Championship finals, a World Cup semi-final and he’s not scored in any of them. Perhaps Kane is not made for the biggest of occasions then.

We jest, of course, but it was rather typical that Bayern’s 11-year dominance of the Bundesliga came to an end the campaign Kane joined.

That said, the centre-forward enjoyed a remarkable season himself, scoring a staggering 44 goals in 45 games for the German outfit. Now 31, however, the former Spurs man is showing no signs of slowing down having already found the net on four occasions in three top-flight games this season. It’s safe to say he’s pretty damn good.

On that note, however, there is a player who recently left Spurs who can now boast Kane-like numbers.

Spurs may have sold their next Kane

Over the summer supporters got a wonderful opportunity to watch teenage sensation, Mikey Moore, in action.

Now 17 years of age, the attacker is one of the best young properties in the Premier League right now and actually found the net over pre-season, notably scoring impressively in the clash with Hearts.

Moore looks destined for a bright future in the game but as he will know, plenty have tried and failed to cross the bridge between academy and first-team football.

Dane Scarlett is currently at Championship side Oxford United on loan while a certain Troy Parrott is plying his trade in the Netherlands.

The Irishman was sold in a permanent deal over the summer, a move that was reported to cost Dutch side AZ Alkmaar a paltry £6.7m to finalise.

So, how is the 22-year-old faring in the Eredivisie so far?

Troy Parrott’s time at AZ Alkmaar

Well, it just so happens that the Irishman is one of the most prolific forwards on the continent right now.

Having swapped London for the Zaan district in the Netherlands, the forward has quickly made a name for himself in his new setting.

Troy Parrott's record by club Club Games Goals Assists MK Dons (loan) 47 10 7 Preston (loan) 34 4 0 Excelsior (loan) 32 17 5 Ipswich (loan) 18 2 0 Spurs U18s 15 17 3 Spurs U19s 9 9 2 Spurs U21s 14 5 1 Millwall (loan) 14 0 1 AZ Alkmaar 5 4 0 Spurs first team 4 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Parrott happened to spend last term on loan at Rotterdam club Excelsior where he thrived, scoring 17 times in 32 outings across all competitions. It would appear that he impressed those in the Eredivisie, with Alkmaar shelling out to sign him over the summer.

Since then he's continued to score on a regular basis, finding the net on four occasions in five matches. That stat might be a tad misleading, however, as all four of those goals came in the same match.

During a staggering 9-1 win for AZ against Herenveen last weekend, Parrott was the main source of goals as he beat the goalkeeper on four occasions. To make this story even more intriguing for those of a Spurs persuasion, who was managing the opposition? A certain Robin van Persie.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star certainly knows a thing or two about scoring goals but even he would have been blown away by the Irishman's performance.

Such a tally of goals means that he's now scored as many as Kane has in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich this term.

Tottenham's record scorer netted his own hat-trick last weekend, putting Holstein Kiel to the sword in a 6-1 drubbing.

While those incredible results were happening, Postecoglou's men would go onto lose to their fierce rivals Arsenal. They did not score but you can bet your house on the fact they would have done with Kane in the team.

While they will sill no doubt lust after his return, they can probably be secure in the fact that they sold Parrott at the right time. That's unless he goes onto become a world-beater in the years to come.