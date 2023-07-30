While there will be those of a Tottenham Hotspur persuasion still hoping that club-record scorer, Harry Kane will be a part of Ange Postecoglou's side beyond the September deadline, it is looking increasingly likely that the England skipper will be on his way as a matter of when and not if.

Amid reports that chairman Daniel Levy could be forced to cash in on the long-serving striker rather than allow him to leave for nothing next summer, it would appear that the only question now is where the 30-year-old ends up, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United still circling.

If the 6 foot 2 marksman is to depart over the coming weeks then Postecoglou will need to find a new attacking figurehead who can ease the goalscoring burden on Heung-min Son, with there perhaps other members of the current squad who could step up to the plate.

Last year's £60m summer signing, Richarlison did only recently net a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of Lion City Sailors, although it is yet to be seen if the mercurial Brazilian can replicate that form in the Premier League, having scored just a solitary top-flight goal last season.

Rather than attempting to rely on the 26-year-old, a possible surprise package may have presented itself in the form of former Fulham loanee, Manor Solomon, with the recent free transfer arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk having made a strong early impression on pre-season.

How good is Manor Solomon?

Described as "really exciting" by Postecoglou, the 24-year-old has also been the recipient of notable praise from journalist Paul Brown, with the respected insider telling Football FanCast that the Israeli international can be something of a "weapon" for the north Londoners next season.

Asked whether the 5 foot 7 ace is a bargain signing, Brown stated: "Yeah, I think he's a really good little player. He, in limited minutes, did really good things for Fulham and scored a lot of goals off the bench for them. I think in a similar role at spurs, he could be quite dynamic.

"I think they do need someone like him who takes up good positions, has that kind of movement. He's quite deceptive with his movement, and just has a knack for goal.

"I think bringing him on against tired defenders at the end at the end of the game would be a good weapon for the new manager to have, so I can see why they did that one."

How has Manor Solomon performed in pre-season?

That glowing praise is a sign of the potential gem that Postecoglou has on his hands, with Solomon having shown glimpses last season while at Craven Cottage that he can offer a real goal threat in his new home at N17.

While Richarlison failed to catch fire for the Lilywhites, the Israeli sensation scored four Premier League goals in 2022/23 despite missing the first half of the season through injury, with that impact also coming despite being limited to just four starts in the competition.

Barring another injury setback, the £13m-rated speedster looks likely to have a bigger role to play this time around if his pre-season form is anything to go by, having been hailed as a 'constant threat' on the right flank by football.london's Alasdair Gold following the recent win over Lion City - who also awarded him an 8/10 match rating.

The diminutive, wing wizard had also shone on the opposite side against rivals West Ham United last week, with the Evening Standard's Simon Collings writing that he was 'just about Tottenham’s best player during the first half and looked very lively cutting inside.'

While it remains to be seen which wing the one-time Maccabi Tel Aviv menace will line up on moving forward, such versatility is evidence of just what a 'weapon' he is, hence the excitement over his potential influence in 2023/24.

Although it may be Richarlison who is likely to be the direct, positional replacement for Kane through the middle, Solomon is already showing signs that he can lead the charge from the flanks.