As Tottenham Hotspur brought their season to a close with a 4-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday, departing winger Lucas Moura signed off in style with a stunning stoppage-time strike, with that proving the Brazilian's final involvement in a Spurs jersey.

While it may have been a rather frustrating campaign for the Brazilian, in truth, as he was restricted to just 19 appearances across all competitions, the former Paris Saint-Germain man left on high after weaving his way past a hapless home defence, before prodding in for his first and only goal of the season.

Just over five years on from the forward's £23m arrival from the Parc des Princes back in January 2018, the ageing speedster is set for pastures new amid his expiring contract, with the Lilywhites confirming that the 30-year-old won't be signing an extension.

Despite his limited impact of late, the £90k-per-week asset remains a beloved figure at N17 as a result of his Champions League heroics against Ajax back in 2019, memorably netting a stunning hat-trick to power Mauricio Pochettino's men into the final of Europe's premier competition.

That remarkable treble is undoubtedly the standout moment of Moura's time in England, with the north London outfit now likely plotting to find a suitable replacement for a player who has racked up 66 goal involvements in 221 games.

Who could replace Moura at Spurs?

According to the latest reports, chairman Daniel Levy may well have already identified a dream heir to the 5 foot 8 menace in the form of on-loan Fulham star, Manor Solomon, with The Sun claiming that Spurs are among those interested in signing the Israeli international ahead of next season.

As per the piece, the 23-year-old - who joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer - is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, hence the growing interest from clubs across Europe.

The 33-cap ace endured mixed fortunes at Craven Cottage in 2022/23 after missing much of the first half the season through injury, albeit while scoring four goals in four successive Premier League games in February and March, while also curling in a sensational effort in the FA Cup against Leeds amid that goalscoring hot streak.

Although the one-time Maccabi Petah Tikva man's impact was rather limited under Marco Silva - making just four league starts in total - he did show flashes of his quality at times, having been hailed as a "game-changer" by The Athletic's Peter Rutzler.

That ability to be the difference-maker could well see the 5 foot 7 sensation emulate the impact of Moura at Spurs, with the Brazilian having also been something of a 'supersub', according to journalist Jack Lang.

Equally, the pair also share a likeness due to their impressive dribbling prowess, with Solomon ranking in the top 6% among his European peers for successful take-ons after averaging 2.99 per 90, while Moura notably averaged 2.84 per 90 for that same metric during the 2021/22 campaign.

That should indicate that while Tottenham could well replace one diminutive dynamo for another with the addition of the Shakhtar ace, with the £20k-per-week gem potentially having the chance to be something of a surprise package for Levy and co next season.