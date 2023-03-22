Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has now departed the country to join up with South Korea and new manager Jurgen Klinsmann in the latest international break - and has spoken in glowing terms of the German.

What has Son Heung-min said?

There is currently an ongoing decision to be made in north London over the future of their manager which could see Son return to N17 without Antonio Conte at the helm.

It is believed Ryan Mason could take on the role of interim manager until the end of the 2022/23 campaign with 10 games remaining in the Premier League.

And he is set to meet his new international manager with the former Spurs forward, Klinsmann, taking the role with the South Korean national side.

Speaking to the media ahead of their upcoming games, the 30-year-old revealed some inside Spurs have told him what he can expect from his new manager of the national side:

“At Tottenham, we still have people who spent time with coach Klinsmann back in his playing days and he has such as sterling reputation," he said.

"I have only had brief conversations with him, but I could already tell he was a great man who cares so much about players. Tottenham officials told me we have an exceptional coach for South Korea and that only raised my expectations.”

Would Son also benefit from a new Spurs manager?

The 2022/23 campaign has been an incredibly underwhelming one for the South Korean, who came into the season on the back of a Golden Boot-winning 2021/22 term.

In the Premier League, the 30-year-old has only been able to provide a return of six goals and four assists across his 26 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

But what has changed over the space of the summer to see Son decline so quickly?

Last season, Son had the likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon playing at left wing-back and was able to provide a stunning return of 23 goals in the league alone (via Transfermarkt).

However, this season has seen Conte bring in veteran Ivan Perisic, who was intended to bring a bigger attacking threat to Spurs from the left wing-back spot.

And this has led some to come to the potential conclusion that the Croatian's presence higher up the field could well have had an effect on the South Korean.

Perisic has not started in the last two Premier League games and this has seen Son provide a return of a goal and an assist.

It is believed the Italian is the man who pushed for Perisic's arrival, so with this in mind, perhaps a change of manager could see Perisic's role in the side reduce and Son return to his best form.