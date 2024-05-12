Tottenham Hotspur kept their slender hopes of returning to Europe's elite next season alive after fighting to overcome a spirited Burnley side and secure three points in the Premier League.

The Clarets entered the contest imperilled and knew that anything less than extending Spurs' losing run to five matches would send them spiralling back to the Championship, and while they took the lead in the opening half through Jacob Bruun Larsen's strike, the hosts rallied through Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven to restore that winning feeling.

For Tottenham, victory has lifted Ange Postecoglou's side to 63 points in the English top flight with just two matches left to play, while a route into the Champions League could crystallise if Liverpool defeat fourth-placed Aston Villa on Monday.

But that will create a schism within the Spurs support, with the midweek clash against Manchester City possibly sending Arsenal into the title-winning ascendancy if Tottenham were to secure a sixth successive home league victory over Pep Guardiola's side.

Van de Ven stole the headlines after cherry-topping a noteworthy performance with a later match-winning goal but Porro was also fantastic for his team. He's been somewhat out of sorts recently but reminded north London of his quality on a pivotal occasion.

Pedro Porro's performance vs Burnley

Tottenham might have one eye on the Champions League but the likes of Newcastle United and Chelsea are snapping at Postecoglou's heels for the Premier League's fifth spot.

It's been a season of ups and downs but it's important to remember that Postecoglou has inherited an outfit that, last season, was in disrepair and had fallen by the wayside, finishing eighth in the division and missing out on Europe as a result.

There have been many different facets that have contributed toward the resurgence but the rise of Porro - who joined from Sporting Lisbon for £39m last summer after spending the latter half of last term on loan - has been key.

He's not been playing his finest football in recent weeks but the Spaniard relished the chance of playing the role of protagonist and restoring parity just after half an hour, hammering home.

Sure, Porro could have done more to stop Vitinho's early chance and he failed to close Sander Berge down in the build-up to Burnley's opener but his first-class ability is patent and he influenced the play significantly in attacking phases.

As per Sofascore, the right-back completed the full 90 against the Clarets, taking 93 touches, completing 81% of his passes, unleashing four shots on goal and supplying one key pass. Moreover, he might have lost the ball 21 times but this is a testament to Porro's constant creative threat.

He is in with a really good shout to earning Tottenham's Player of the Season award after so many influential and all-encompassing performances. Porro is one of the finest in the business.

Manchester City have been known to be lurking for Porro's signature but whatever happens this summer, Daniel Levy must ensure his dynamic wide defender remains at the heart of the project.

Not the only recently struggling Lilywhite to enjoy an excellent performance on a balmy Saturday afternoon, Porro was joined by James Maddison in returning to form.

The England star has flattered to deceive in recent weeks but has been largely exemplary since joining from Leicester City for £40m last summer and has reminded north London of his spark and playmaking prowess.

James Maddison proved his worth once again

Writing in his post-match player ratings after handing Maddison an 8/10 match rating, football.london's Alasdair Gold said of Maddison's performance: 'Back in the team and sent an early deflected effort over the bar. Dipped a bit in the rest of the first half but was excellent for much of the second period.'

James Maddison: Stats vs Burnley Stat # Minutes played 88' Assists 1 Touches 88 Accurate passes 55/62 (89%) Shots taken 3 Key passes 3 Dribble attempts 2/2 (100%) Duels won 5/8 Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Stats via Sofascore

Maddison has failed to replicate his early-campaign heights recently but his maiden year in London has been marred by an ankle injury that kept him out through the winter months and has left him struggling to recover his fluency and fizz since.

But his creative brilliance shone through against Burnley and Postecoglou will be delighted that his prized midfielder has lifted himself back to the position of power that he holds within the squad.

Maddison, chiefly, is a creator, but he is also a robust and tenacious player, evidenced through his five duels won and his tackle and interception - also showcasing his dynamism by winning both of his attempted dribbles and creating three key passes for his teammates.

As per FBref, the £170k-per-week ace ranks among the top 17% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90.

His ability to change games with playmaking piece of brilliance has gifted Tottenham something that has lingered out of reach since the halcyon days of Christian Eriksen.

Form is temporary, class is permanent. It's a bit of a hackneyed footballing phrase but one that rings true for Maddison's situation, with his skill set simply integral to Tottenham's fluency.

Next season, Postecoglou will seek improvements, growth, and Maddison is sure to be the fulcrum of the efforts.

Tottenham have much to improve upon next season but for all the flaws of this still-building side, there are clear signs of future success and an effective transfer strategy this summer could see the requisite improvements made to start to narrow the gap on those at the forefront of the Premier League.

Fresh faces may arrive but the likes of Maddison and Porro have quality unparalleled by the lion's share of Premier League positional rivals and they must star as centrepieces of what could be a prosperous era.