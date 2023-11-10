After defender Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury, it has now been reported that one Tottenham player is ready to step in as a makeshift centre-back.

Postecoglou's injury problems at Spurs

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was enjoying the finest start made by any new manager in Premier League history last week, but injuries and suspensions from their 4-1 defeat to Chelsea has brought the Australian right back down to Earth.

Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, two huge parts of Tottenham's early-season success, are now ineligible to play through suspension after their red cards on Monday, while both James Maddison and van de Ven are sidelined due to injury.

Spurs officially confirmed that Maddison is set for rehabilitation on an ankle injury, with the Lilywhites boss later revealing his problem is worse than first thought and could be sidelined till 2024.

Van de Ven, who barely hobbled off the pitch clutching his hamstring earlier this week, is also set for a spell on the sidelines. van de Ven will be out till January, dealing a big blow to Postecoglou who will be without both of his star centre-backs against Wolves and further along the line. The duo join Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison on the treatment table, with the latter player undergoing surgery on a pubic bone issue.

Hojbjerg ready for makeshift centre-back role

Postecoglou is going to have to get creative amid his serious lack of depth at centre-back, with the previously out-of-favour Eric Dier coming as his only senior option right now. Summer signing Ashley Phillips may also be called upon with the youngster being another candidate to fill in for van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was scarcely handed league minutes before recently, has even been linked with a move away in January but is now reportedly ready to do his bit.

According to TEAMtalk, some "sources" believe Hojbjerg "will be up" for playing a makeshift central defensive role in the absence of van de Ven. Hojbjerg was a regular under Antonio Conte, and according to WhoScored, he ranked among Tottenham's best for tackles and interceptions made per 90 in the final third.

Called "sensational" at times by reporter Seb Stafford-Bloor, Postecoglou has also called the former Southampton star a "very important" player, which may be more true than ever at this moment in time.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strengths Passing Through balls Interceptions Concentration

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg.

"He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us.

“We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI. It is something we impress on all of the guys that as disappointed as you are at not starting, it doesn’t mean you are not playing. You are still playing at some point and what you do with those minutes will help us be successful and push your own cause."