Tottenham Hotspur missed a glorious opportunity to move into the top four after slumping to a dismal 3-0 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Only one week ago, Spurs were revelling in the rapture of sinking fourth-placed Aston Villa in their own backyard, but Saturday's Premier League loss has placed the Villans' immediate destiny back into their own hands.

Notably, Micky van de Ven was missing after picking up an injury last time out, and Radu Dragusin will be disappointed after a lacklustre first start for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Radu Dragusin's game vs Fulham in numbers

Tottenham signed Dragusin from Italian side Genoa for £27m in January to combat injuries to Cristian Romero and Van de Ven, but the Romanian will certainly be hoping for richer fruits going forward.

The 21-year-old had featured four times in the Premier League before meeting Marco Silva's side, but this was the first time he was unleashed from the outset and it's clear he will need to acclimatise to English football after a poor display.

Describing what went wrong for him, Football.London's Alasdair Gold noted: "His first start and although it was a terrific ball from Robinson, the Romanian left Muniz in a lot of space behind him. Tried to come across to bail out Udogie to no avail for the second goal and then was beaten by Muniz to the ball for the third."

Radu Dragusin: Stats vs Fulham Stat # Minutes played 90' Touches 65 Accurate passes 47/52 (90%) Duels won 4/8 Tackles 0 Interceptions 2 Clearances 5 Blocked shots 2 Stats via Sofascore.

Statistically, however, it was not the worst display in the world.

He should not be tagged as a scapegoat for this performance, and while he left much to be desired, with one analyst remarking that he looked "very awkward in possession", there were others who hung him out to dry.

Indeed, the real villain on a bitter evening was Pedro Porro, who possibly endured his measliest display of the campaign.

Pedro Porro's performance in numbers

Porro has been immense this season and has made more tackles than any other Tottenham player in the Premier League while sitting as the joint-second top assist-maker. He's dynamic and destructive and has been an invaluable asset to his manager.

He flattered to deceive against the Cottagers. As per Sofascore, Porro was incredibly wasteful with his distribution, completing 71% of his passes, losing possession 25 times, succeeding with just one of his eight long balls and also failing with both of his attempted dribbles.

He also won just one of his six ground duels, that's an average of just 17%, and he made just one tackle on a miserable evening lacking his usual fluency and fire.

Jotting down his thoughts in his post-match player ratings, Gold branded the Spain international with a 4/10 match rating, writing: 'Wasteful in possession, with only Sarr having a worse passing success rate on the pitch (72%). Had a tough time with Willian whenever the Brazilian came into his part of the pitch.'

One thing's for certain, Porro has been one of Tottenham's best performers this season and will fancy his chances of making a real mark in the weeks to come, as his side chase down top four.

But with such noteworthy quality, it is his responsibility to produce stellar showings at this crucial stage of the campaign.

Porro will be disappointed, and he must now put this behind him and return to the heights that have left him so greatly admired in N17.