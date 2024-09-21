Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League after a disappointing defeat in last Sunday’s North London Derby. They secured all three points by beating Brentford 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite going 1-0 down thanks to a first-minute Bryan Mbeumo goal.

It was not long before the Lilywhites were back on level terms, however, and it was a moment to rejoice for Dominic Solnake. He got his first goal in a Spurs shirt to draw his side level just seven minutes after Thomas Frank’s side took the lead.

Just 20 minutes after Solanke’s first goal for the club, Ange Postecolgou’s side went into the lead. Welsh winger Brennan Johnson scored his second goal in a week after he got a late winner against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup. James Maddison sealed the win in the 85th minute, with the second and third goals being assisted by captain Son Heung-min.

There were certainly some standout performers from the Lilywhites, not least Maddison, who was impressive aside from his goal.

Maddison’s stats vs. Brentford

England international Maddison was one of the stars of the show for Postecolglou’s side at on Saturday afternoon. As well as his late goal, the 27-year-old pulled the strings in midfield and was also superb out of possession.

His goal was certainly well taken; the Englishman latched onto a pass from his captain, Son, and ran through one-on-one with Mark Flekken, cutely dinking the ball over Brentford’s number one to seal the points for his side.

His stats on Sofascore demonstrate perfectly how well he played. The former Leicester City man had 81 touches of the ball and an 88% pass accuracy.

He created three chances, and won an incredible ten of his 18 ground duels, showing it is not just his ability with the ball that makes him a crucial player for Spurs.

Football London journalist Alasdair Gold was also clearly impressed with Maddison’s efforts. He gave the attacking midfielder a 10/10 rating, claiming it was 'arguably his best performance in a Spurs shirt', before explaining how he proved to be a nuisance for the Bees, given he was 'constantly twisting, turning and creating'.

There is no doubt that Maddison was very impressive, and he was not alone. There was perhaps another player who was just as good against Brentford, Spurs’ number seven Son.

Son’s stats vs. Brentford

The Spurs captain has been in superb form this season and added two assists to the two goals he previously had. The 32-year-old proved to be his side’s difference maker, with his assists providing the goals from which they won the game.

Indeed, his assists were both smart passes. The pass for Johnson’s goal which gave Spurs the lead, he found the Welsh winger in space, who proceeded to drive at the Brentford defence and fire low and hard across the goalkeeper. The pass for Maddison was a smart ball through the legs of Ethan Pinnock; the Spurs number 10 did the rest.

The attacker was given an 8/10 by Gold for his performance against the Bees. He was praised by the Football London journalist, who explained he was 'always a threat' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The stats from Son’s performance also suggest he was impressive. The South Korean had 46 touches, and a pass accuracy of 86%. Impressively, the Spurs skipper made a staggering seven key passes and provided two big chances, to go along with his pair of assists.

Son stats vs. Brentford Stat Number Pass accuracy 86% Touches 46 Passes completed 32/37 Key passes 7 Big chances created 2 Assists 2 Stats from Sofascore

It was a superb showing from Son and his teammates, who will be hoping to carry this momentum into the upcoming Europa League fixtures and the Premier League, as they look to push for a top-four spot.