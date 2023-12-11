Tottenham Hotspur were in ruin at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but Ange Postecoglou's summer appointment scrubbed away the blanket of rust that had latched onto the club's engine.

Blitzing into life with a freshly instilled philosophy and renewed offensive verve, Spurs were flying before injuries and suspensions ravaged the progress, with a five-match winless run ending the stunning start.

But that was snapped with a statement win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with Postecoglou's side returning to form after a slick performance of free-flowing style overpowered Eddie Howe's weary side.

The result means that Tottenham maintain their credible pursuit of Champions League football by chasing Manchester City and remaining just three points behind the fourth-placed treble winners.

Spurs are still nursing multiple injuries, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Bentancur among the myriad players to remain sidelined until after the new year, but the London club can take much solace from the fact that the overall level of performance has been sustained, albeit seeing the confidence, cohesion and resilience take something of a blow.

Most pleasing was the display of Richarlison, whose goals either side of half-time crowned a talismanic match that underscores the threat that has not been for the majority of his time at the club, since signing from Everton in a £60m transfer in 2022.

Richarlison's game vs Newcastle in numbers

Richarlison's brace was a relief for all of a Tottenham persuasion after languishing for so much of his time in London - before Sunday's contest, the 26-year-old had only scored twice in the Premier League since the start of last season.

But he was at his menacing best against the Magpies, with The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare remarking on the "perfect" second strike, and will now be ravenous to build on the match and cement a starring role as the arrowhead.

As per Sofascore, the Brazilian only took 35 touches but made good use of his time on the ball, unleashing six shots, attempting four dribbles, completing 81% of his passes, winning four ground duels and making a tackle and interception apiece.

Football.london's Alasdair Gold was effusive in his post-match player ratings and handed Richarlison a 9/10 score, highlighting the energy and zest that played a pivotal part in the return to winning ways.

He said: 'Back in the centre of the attack and he saw an early shot deflected over the crossbar. Battled away and got his reward with his first goal with his feet for Spurs before the break and then added another in the second half with a low effort through the keeper's legs. Never stopped working and was an important aerial presence from defensive set pieces as Kane used to be.'

Richarlison: G/A Rate 22/23 vs 23/24 Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 22/23 35 3 4 0.20 23/24 14 4 3 0.50 *Sourced via Transfermarkt

The contribution means that Richarlison has now racked up four goals and three assists from just nine starts across all competitions this season, matching the seven direct contributions he clinched from 35 matches during his maiden campaign.

But as the table depicts above, he is far more effective and could be on the cusp of a prominent position of strength under Postecoglou's wing, who has already entrusted him with regular roles from the outset and has described him as a "constant nuisance for defenders", such is his innate ability.

Despite his two-goal display, the £90k-per-week forward's return to form did not surpass the importance of Pape Matar Sarr's return to the starting line-up, with the rising midfielder proving his worth as the batteries for the engine, charging his side toward an excellent victory.

Pape Sarr's performance vs Newcastle

Sarr started 11 of the opening 12 Premier League matches of the campaign but missed recent games against Aston Villa and Manchester City due to injury, returning off the bench in midweek against West Ham United.

His absence has been felt, and against Newcastle, he spectacularly offered a range of abilities to improve the midfield efforts and belied his inexperience and 21 years of age with a convincing and commanding performance.

Withdrawn after 73 minutes with Spurs in control and his boss managing his fitness levels, Sarr took 63 touches and completed 87% of his passes, made two key passes, completed his sole attempted dribble and won seven duels, also winning four tackles.

Handing him an 8/10 match rating on his return to the starting line-up, Gold wrote: 'Missed a great chance from Johnson's pass soon after Udogie's first half goal but his performance showed why Spurs have missed him during this recent run of games. His energy and composure give others confidence around him, including the more experienced Bissouma.'

Sarr's energy and enthusiasm in the centre of the park have been missed over the past several weeks, and while he is young, the all-encompassing nature of his craft facilitates the success of those around him, with Yves Bissouma, for example, winning ten ground duels and making eight tackles, spurred on by the security that Sarr provides alongside him.

Against West Ham on Thursday night, the Malian midfielder made just two tackles and also won only three ground duels; with Sarr not yet ready for a starting berth, Bissouma's partner was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who won zero ground duels and failed to make a tackle. Ineffective.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 16% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and progressive passes and the top 13% for assists per 90, showcasing the ball-playing skill that complements the bulk of his midfield game.

Pape Matar Sarr: Similar Players # Player Club 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Inter Milan 2 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 3 Rodri Manchester City 4 Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen 5 Fabian Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain *Sourced via FBref

Noting Sarr's significance in the team, reporter Ben Haines said: "Ridiculous how much of a difference Sarr makes. Reads dangerous situations so well, covers so much ground and makes everyone around him even better as well."

With hopes that the recent demise is now out of the way, Postecoglou will rest easier knowing that his tenacious talent is fit once again, with his display against Newcastle evidence of the remarkable improvements he suffuses across his team when deployed.