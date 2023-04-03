Tottenham Hotspur round off this weekend's Premier League action as they head to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park.

It's the first game since Antonio Conte was handed his P45, with assistant manager Cristian Stellini remaining in the dugout as interim head coach, where he'll look to get Spurs back to winning ways alongside former player Ryan Mason.

After a "chaotic" week, the Italian caretaker has ten matches to get the Lilywhites into Europe, with their place inside the top four currently in jeopardy.

However, he'll have to manoeuvre his way around the ever-increasing list of injuries. In his pre-game press conference, Stellini revealed that Ivan Perisic would be available after a knock but he would be without Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon.

Emerson Royal is also absent, as is Richarlison, according to reports.

Will Arnaut Danjuma play against Everton?

In the absence of the Brazilian forward, the 48-year-old acting head coach may opt for Dejan Kulusevski to partner Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in the attack, though both the Swede (one goal and one assist in 2023) and the South Korean (three goals in last 19 appearances) have been inconsistent.

Perhaps he ought to turn to January signing Arnaut Danjuma, who has only been afforded 11 minutes from the bench since his return to England. However, this could be something of a grudge match for him, given the fact he was moments away from signing for the Toffees before he learned of the Lilywhites' interest.

Having done all of the social media in anticipation of an announcement, Danjuma completed a U-turn and signed for Spurs on loan for the remainder of the season, no doubt receiving plenty of stick from fans of the Merseyside outfit.

Whilst we're yet to see any glimpses of real promise from the 26-year-old, it's hard to ignore his previous exploits for AFC Bournemouth, where he delivered 25 goal contributions across 52 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

His former Cherries boss Eddie Howe lauded the Dutch dynamo as a "game-changer" and that's what Stellini will be hoping he can bring tonight against an Everton side fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table.

Under Sean Dyche, they have proven to be a tough team, having registered the scalp of league leaders Arsenal and more recently, earning a draw against Chelsea.

Danjuma possesses the ability to be a "nightmare for defenders" - in the eyes of pundit Kevin Phillips - so he could well embarrass Everton once again, with his pace and trickery difficult for any opposition, let alone someone like Seamus Coleman or Ben Godfrey, who is likely to be playing out of position.

Therefore, the £30m-rated attacker must be finally unleashed from the off at Goodison today. He could prove to be the difference-maker for a Spurs side that needs to get back on the right path.