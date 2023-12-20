With the January transfer window fast approaching, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will be delighted that his squad have shaken off a dismal run of form to craft a two-match winning streak in the Premier League.

After 17 matches, Spurs have 33 points and are one point off fourth-placed Manchester City; at this point last season, Antonio Conte's side had 30 points but endured a terrible late-season collapse to languish to an eighth-place finish.

Postecoglou will be determined to ensure that doesn't happen, but recent injuries and the effect that they have had illuminates the need for January reinforcements, with some exciting names lined up.

Tottenham transfer targets - Radu Drăgușin

According to the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Tottenham are "stepping up" their interest in Genoa centre-back Radu Drăgușin, with the Romanian ace impressing in the Serie A.

While Genoa would be reluctant to part with their star at the 2023/24 season's midpoint, it's understood that a fee of around £26m would be enough to tempt manager Alberto Gilardino to sell.

However, the Italian outfit are eager to tie the titan down and have presented a contract extension to combat the recent interest - with Manchester United also listed as suitors - and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy must be tactful to weave through the obstacles and secure his signature.

Radu Drăgușin's style of play

Drăgușin has chalked up 59 appearances for Genoa, scoring five goals, since signing from Serie A giants Juventus on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in 2022, since making the move permanent and cementing a spot as now of Italian football's biggest prospects.

The 12-cap Romania international has started all 16 of Il Grifone's league fixtures this season, demonstrating his mettle and strength as a defensive rock with an average of 3.2 ball recoveries and 4.6 clearances per game, also winning 67% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 15% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 14% for touches in the attacking box, progressive passes received and aerial duels won per 90.

What this signifies is a proclivity for progression that will serve him well should he join Postecoglou's fluid, forward-thinking squad, corroborated by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who has referenced his ever-improving "complete" skill set.

Imagine Radu Drăgușin & Micky van de Ven

Should Drăgușin complete a move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, he could be the perfect partner for Micky van de Ven, serving as the understudy to star defender Cristian Romero.

The left-sided Van de Ven signed from Wolfsburg for £43m in August to bolster the newly-appointed Postecoglou's backline, with former head of Ajax talent development Ruben Jongkid claiming that he has "world-class potential" and "never seen" speed for a centre-half.

With the "dominant" - as also said by Kulig - Drăgușin's robustness and physicality somewhat mirroring Romero's game, he could slot right in alongside Van de Ven, whose athleticism is underpinned by his ranking among the top 9% of positional peers for progressive carries and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90.

Postecoglou has made it known that his preference is to sign young, exciting talents who can be moulded and shaped under his guidance, to his own style, and Drăgușin fits the bill in this regard.

Aged just 21, he would probably not expect to play every match of the Premier League season with Romero and Van ve Ven so formidable when partnered up, but he would be a marked improvement on Eric Dier and Ben Davies. However, the latter has proved his worth when called upon this term.

With Postecoglou's managerial prowess showcasing his ability to compete with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta, the Australian manager must now be provided with the tools to erase any cracks in his Tottenham edifice, fortifying and buttressing his fortress with impactful, lasting signings.