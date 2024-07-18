Following the conclusion of the Euros and Copa América over the weekend, the transfer window is in full swing, and while things have been unusually quiet thus far, Tottenham Hotspur have already made their first major signing.

Daniel Levy and Co welcomed in the young Archie Gray from Leeds United a couple of weeks ago, and in his first friendly for the club last night, he impressed.

He started in defence as Ange Postecoglou's side ran out 5-1 winners against Scottish side Hearts, and while the former Peacocks gem did brilliantly, academy star Mikey Moore stole the show.

The young attacker is tipped to have a massive future ahead of him, but as things stand, another emerging talent at the club is worth even more.

Mikey Moore's valuation

Now, as Moore is only 16 years old, his first-team debut only came at the end of last season, and to date, he has a whopping 3 minutes of experience under his belt.

However, the fact that he was even given a chance to play at his age is a testament to his potential and incredible record at youth level.

For example, in just 24 appearances for the Lilywhites U18 side, the "outstanding" prospect, as talent scout Jacek Kulig has dubbed him, has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 0.75 games - outrageous.

Moore's U18 record Appearances 24 Minutes 1886' Goals 19 Assists 13 Goal Involvements per Match 1.33 Minutes per Goal Involvements 58.93' All Stats via Transfermarkt

He's been just as effective for the junior national sides as well, as in 12 appearances for the U17s, he's scored ten goals and provided four assists, proving that he can perform regardless of the team he's in.

This rapid rise from an unknown youth product to the next big thing in N17 has understandably impacted his valuation, and according to Football Transfers, he is now worth about €5m, which converts to around £4m.

It's undoubtedly an impressive fee for a youngster with essentially no first-team experience, but another up-and-coming youngster in the Spurs squad is worth even more.

Lucas Bergvall's valuation

The player in question is Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, who joined Spurs for about £8.5m this year, and we're sure his price tag is a lot higher now.

The "astounding" 18-year-old talent, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, enjoyed a positive season with Djurgarden in his homeland last year, in which he made 19 first-team appearances, scoring six goals and providing five assists, equating to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.72 games.

Described as having "decision-making to a supreme level" by Mango, the young Swede was heavily linked to La Liga giants Barcelona before opting to join the Lilywhites, and there is genuine hope in Sweden that he could be their next global superstar.

A clear indication of just how highly thought of he is in the Scandinavian country is the fact that, despite being just 17 at the time, he made his senior debut for the national team against Estonia in January this year.

Ultimately, both Moore and Bergvall look destined for enormously successful careers with Spurs, but given his experience, it's easy to see why the Swede cost £8.5m, although that fee may look like a bargain very soon.