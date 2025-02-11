Tottenham Hotspur have been through so many seismic changes over the last few seasons that it feels like an age ago that Antonio Conte was in the hot seat.

Bringing the Italian manager to N17 in 2021 was an ambitious move from Daniel Levy and Co, as while he had a reputation as being rather hard to work with, he was a proven winner and had done so across town with Chelsea.

However, as has been the case so many times before, the former Inter Milan boss eventually left the Lilywhites in a cloud of smoke with nothing much to show for his time.