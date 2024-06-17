Eberechi Eze is a name that’s been circulating in the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase over the last few weeks.

The reason for this is due to the Crystal Palace star being linked with a move to Spurs recently, and given his quality, it’s no surprise the Lilywhites faithful are excited.

Palace’s number ten was absolutely instrumental in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

A big price tag may well be needed to prise him away from Selhurst Park, although it's not more than one of their current star men.

What Spurs paid for Cristian Romero

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Tottenham reinforced their backline with Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

The Argentine moved to Spurs off the back of an impressive Champions League and Serie A campaign in Bergamo, picking up three goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Romero originally joined on a season-long loan, starting 22 league games in his debut Premier League season and becoming an important player.

Therefore, upon the expiration of his loan, Spurs triggered his option to buy for £41m without hesitation, with Daniel Levy viewing him as a player who could develop into a world-class defender at Tottenham.

However, Romero’s signature wasn’t exactly cheap, as they also had to meet his salary demands, and he eventually signed a £165k per week deal until 2027.

Romero’s transfer value in 2024

His first season as a permanent Spurs player featured plenty of ups and downs, including picking up two red cards.

However, under Ange Postecoglou, the World Cup winner has progressed brilliantly, starting 33 times in the Premier League last season.

The centre-back ended the campaign as Spurs’ fourth-highest goalscorer with five, while also boasting the most passes completed, interceptions, and clearances in the squad.

Tottenham’s “perfect” defender, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, has truly become irreplaceable, acting as a true leader at the heart of the backline, but what is he exactly worth today?

Premier League's Most Valuable CB's Player Value William Saliba £68m Ruben Dias £68m Gabriel Magalhaes £59m Cristian Romero £51m Micky van de Ven £47m Via Transfermarkt

Well, as you can see from the table above, Romero is now estimated to be worth an incredible £51m, as per Transfermarkt.

This makes the 26-year-old the fourth-most valuable centre-back in the entire Premier League, only behind the Arsenal duo and Ruben Dias, which just proves how important he truly is.

On top of that, he’s currently the second-highest valued player in the entire Spurs squad, only behind James Maddison, who’s worth £59m.

Interestingly, despite the season that Eze just had, Romero is also worth more than the attacking midfielder, who’s currently valued at £47m. The Palace sensation was a true hit last term and would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

Fans may even get a look at him in action at Euro 2024 with the winger earning a well-deserved call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the tournament.

Nevertheless, as impressive as Eze has been, it’s also quite clear that Romero is one of the finest in England, with his £51m market value reflecting that perfectly.

Despite costing £41m originally, Spurs have truly hit the jackpot on the number 17, and if he continues to perform as he did last season, he’ll only be viewed as an even bigger bargain.