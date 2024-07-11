The European Championships are coming to an end this week, the transfer window is starting to heat up, and Tottenham Hotspur look ready to splash the cash.

The Lilywhites have already made the shocking signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United for around £30m and have seen players like Eberechi Eze and Jonathan David constantly linked to them for the last few weeks.

However, one of the latest players touted for a move to N17 is Spain and Euros star Dani Olmo.

While he'd be an incredible addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad, the Australian already has a talented creator worth way more than him at the club.

The latest on Dani Olmo to Tottenham Hotspur

According to a report from journalist Dean Jones this week via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are one of several teams interested in signing Olmo this summer.

Daniel Levy and Co will have to stump up around £51m to activate his release clause and get ahead of the other interested parties, which include Manchester City and Chelsea, to secure the 26-year-old's services.

It could be a tough deal to get over the line, but if they can do it, the North Londoners would have another very talented player on their hands and one who could thrive in Postecoglou's progressive system.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Spaniard is in the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers for expected assists, the top 12% for total shots, the top 14% for interceptions and the top 15% for non-penalty expected goals and assists, all per 90.

Moreover, his raw output is just as impressive. Last season, he scored eight goals and provided five assists in just 25 appearances, equating to a goal involvement every 1.92 games. For Spain, he's produced 20 goal involvements in 38 matches, which is one every 1.90 games on average.

In all, it makes perfect sense why Spurs are keen to sign Olmo and why he's worth so much, but at the same time, the club already have an exciting attacking player worth even more than him.

James Maddison's valuaiton in 2024

Yes, the man in question is James Maddison, who joined Spurs from Leicester City for £40m last summer as the club's marquee signing.

The Englishman's first campaign with the Lilywhites was a mixed one. He started by producing eight goal involvements in his first ten full league games, but upon returning from an injury he suffered in his 11th match, he struggled to have quite the same level of impact.

For example, in his final 17 league appearances, he could only muster five goal involvements for Postecoglou's side. However, considering the entire team's form dropped off a cliff in the final part of the year - losing five of seven games - it's hard to blame him.

Moreover, according to FBref, the "incredible" dynamo, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, sits in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers for shot-creating actions and progressive passes, the top 2% for attempted passes, the top 7% for assists and the top 17% for pass completion, all per 90.

Add to this the fact that he scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances for Leicester in his final season with them, and it's clear that his slight dip in form towards the end of 2023/24 was just that, a slight dip.

Maddison's last two campaigns Team Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur Appearances 32 30 Goals 10 4 Assists 9 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 0.43 All Stats via Transfermarkt

With this in mind, it makes sense that Transfermarkt has valued the Coventry-born dynamo at €70m, which is around £59m, or £8m more than Olmo might cost the club this summer.

Ultimately, if Levy and Co. have an opportunity to sign the Leipzig ace in the coming weeks, then they should take it. However, they shouldn't lose faith in Maddison, as he's still an incredibly talented player, and his lofty valuation reflects that.