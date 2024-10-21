Over the last couple of years, Tottenham Hotspur have shifted their recruitment focus to try and invest in youth prospects to hopefully develop them into elite talents, aiding their attempts to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Lucas Bergvall arrived in North London from Swedish side Djurgarden over the summer transfer window, with the 18-year-old already involved within Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

The midfielder has already made eight appearances in all competitions since his move to England, showcasing the Aussie’s trust in the youngster despite his tender age.

Bergvall isn’t the only youngster currently within the first-team, with Archie Gray another of the summer recruits who’s been trusted by Postecoglou rather than being loaned out to gain experience.

However, such transfers are certainly a step in the right direction for the Lilywhites, allowing them to be competitive at the top level under the 59-year-old.

One transfer window in particular got the ball rolling, allowing for the shift in recruitment focus and offloading some players simply not at the level required.

Tottenham’s transfer window in January 2022

The £63m signing of Tanguy Ndombele brought about huge excitement amongst the fanbase back in the summer of 2019, but unfortunately the move never worked out as both parties anticipated.

Fitness and attitude problems saw the downfall of the Frenchman, with the midfielder rejoining former side Lyon on loan in January 2022 - spelling the end of his time with then-boss Antonio Conte not seeing him as part of his plans.

Another player who had the world at their feet at one point was attacking midfielder Dele Alli, whose career at the club petered out after a brilliant start.

The former England international registered a total of 31 goals and assists during his best campaign in the 2016/17 season, but he would eventually leave on a free transfer to join Everton back in January 2022, with Alli now a free agent just over two years on.

Their subsequent departures left a gap in the midfield, offering little depth to boss Conte, giving him the opportunity to strengthen his side in the transfer market.

The Italian would do just that, signing a player for a bargain fee, with the addition still a key first-team member to this day.

Rodrigo Bentancur’s market value in 2024

Just over two years on from his £15.8m transfer from Juventus, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur remains a key part of Spurs’ squad, making nine appearances in all competitions under Postecoglou.

The Uruguayan has made 78 appearances for the North London outfit, scoring on seven occasions - including a well-taken finish against Leicester City back in September 2022.

The 27-year-old has settled perfectly into life in the Premier League, making a huge impact this campaign, with the “technically immense” talent, as described by presenter Adam Smith, achieving a 92% pass accuracy alongside his tally of 67% tackles won.

As a result of his impressive displays over the last couple of months, his market value has soared, with the Spurs number 30 now valued at £29m as per Transfermarkt. To put that number into context, in-form star Dejan Kulusveski is currently valued at £45m and Brennan Johnson at £40m.

Rodrigo Bentancur in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 7 Minutes played 395 Pass accuracy 92% Tackles won 67% Interceptions made 11 Recoveries 29 Duels won 16 Stats via FotMob

His subsequent value is nearly a two-times increase on the fee the club forked out for his signature back in January 2022, with former boss Conte undoubtedly securing the Lilywhites a bargain.

If the club are to achieve their aim of securing a Champions League spot once again this season, Bentancur will be pivotal in Postecoglou’s attempts, potentially building on his impressive start to the season.

His transfer is evidence that the club’s latest transfer strategy is an effective one, with the hierarchy needing to continue the trend in the coming transfer windows.