The introduction of Ange Postecoglou may just be one of the most important signings made by Tottenham Hotspur in years.

The Australian boss has not only transformed the team's approach on the field after a dismal period under Antonio Conte, but he’s also reinstalled the excitement and togetherness of the fanbase following those difficult few seasons.

Spurs’ summer signings have all been immense, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Brennan Johnson all instantly starring in the team.

However, the player with the most development in the side was already at the club prior to the new boss, with his improvement reflected by his value now matching Maddison’s.

James Maddison’s value in 2024

Postecoglou’s main signing in the summer was Maddison, who left relegated Leicester City for Spurs in an attempt to cement himself as one of the best creators in England.

The number ten moved to Tottenham for a fee of £40m, which looks set to be a steal based on the quality and standards he’s already showcased at his new club.

Despite missing 11 games due to an ankle injury, Maddison has still been influential in the Lilywhites team, scoring four goals and picking up seven assists in 17 Premier League starts.

So good have his performances been that only three players in the entire division have made more than the Englishman's key passes per game (2.5). Those three players happen to be rival skipper Martin Odegaard, Pascal Gross and Bruno Fernandes.

However, his value hasn’t massively increased since his big summer move, with CIES’ Football Observatory estimating the 27-year-old to be worth £43m.

On the flip side, one of Maddison's colleagues has seen his value astronomically since penning a deal in north London.

Pape Matar Sarr’s estimated worth in 2024

In 2021 during the dismal reign of Nuno Santo, Tottenham spent a measly £14.6m on a promising talent from Metz in France named Pape Matar Sarr, who had impressed in Ligue 1 for an average side.

In his first season at Spurs, the 6 foot 1 star featured just 11 times in the Premier League, making two starts and having an average of 21 minutes per game on the field.

However, the Australian manager instantly put his trust in the 21-year-old, partnering him alongside Yves Bissouma in what has gone on to become one of the most well-rounded midfield duos in the league.

The Senegal gem has developed into an incredible box-to-box midfielder, adding athleticism and intensity to Tottenham over his 23 Premier League matches, where he’s registered six goal contributions.

Sarr’s rise to become one of the most talented prospects in England has seen his value soar, to the point where he’s now worth the same as Maddison: £43m.

Spurs' Highest Valued Players Player Value Dejan Kulusevski £85m Destiny Udogie £68m Romero, Porro, Johnson £51m Van de Ven, Maddison, Sarr, Richarlison £43m Heung-Min Son £26m Via CIES Football Observatory

The number 29 is also one of the most valuable players at the Lilywhites, but that number is only set to increase if he continues to perform like he has this campaign.

Sarr's performance against Manchester United at the start of the season secured his spot in the side, with the midfielder scoring, winning four of his five duels and only losing the ball five times.

With age on his side and his vast skill set, Postecoglou will view Sarr as a key player in the Tottenham rebuild project. The deal for the midfielder may just be the best £14.6m spent over the past decade at the club.