In recent seasons, Tottenham Hotspur have shifted their recruitment to focus on signing young talents who can affect the first team whilst keeping one eye on the future.

Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven are just a handful of examples who have arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the past year before going on to make an immediate impact on Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

They’ve also signed youngsters Lucas Bergvall and Luka Vuskovic, who have spent time away from north London, in the hopes of gaining valuable experience before making an impact for the Lilywhites.

Such recruitment has already continued this summer, with the £40m signing of midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United following the 18-year-old’s impressive debut campaign at senior level, where he featured 44 times for Daniel Farke’s side.

Their business has allowed for a much more youthful squad, with the club still targeting multiple young prospects to improve their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer news

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Hull City winger Jaden Philogene after his impressive campaign in the Championship under former Tigers boss Liam Rosenior.

The 22-year-old scored 12 and assisted six in his 33 league appearances, prompting further interest from the likes of Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Barcelona. The club have also registered an interest in French talent Desire Doue, but aren’t alone in their pursuit.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents around Europe, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also

monitoring Doue over the last few years after he burst onto the scene in France.

Reports earlier in the summer have suggested that Rennes could demand a fee in the region of £35m to allow him to depart in the summer transfer window, with Doue fitting perfectly into the club’s current scouting plan of targeting talents with huge potential.

However, Doue and recent new addition Gray are both valued lower than one player who has become a real hit under Postecoglou after the Aussie’s arrival last summer.

Pape Sarr’s market value in 2024

Upon joining the club for £14.6m back in the summer of 2021, the name of Pape Sarr would have been an unfamiliar one to the majority of Tottenham supporters.

Pape Sarr's stats at Tottenham Hotspur Statistics Tally Games 49 Goals 3 Games per goal 16.3 Assists 4 Games per assist 12.3 Stats via FotMob

However, three years on from his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he’s cemented his place in Postecoglou’s midfield, looking at home in the Premier League despite his tender age of 21.

Since his move from French side Metz, the Senegal star has made 49 appearances for Spurs, scoring on three occasions - including a brilliantly taken finish against Bournemouth.

He’s formed an excellent partnership with Yves Bissouma, with his market value taking a sharp increase as a result of his excellent performances.

In 2024, the "relentless" Sarr, as described by scout EBL, currently has a market value of £38m, as per Transfermarkt - a £24m increase on the fee the club paid for him just a handful of years ago, with the midfielder having the potential to improve even further.

However, his subsequent value is higher than Gray and Doue, who are only valued at £15.2m and £25.3m respectively, despite their recent price tags.

It’s been an excellent start to Sarr's Tottenham career, proving that the club’s current transfer strategy is an effective one.

Postecoglou’s faith in the youngster has certainly helped him develop and grow into the potential he once had during his time at Metz, with

the sky being the limit for the 21-year-old in north London.