It's been a busy month for Tottenham Hotspur.

They've already played three pre-season friendlies, with another coming later today, and have signed the incredibly exciting Archie Gray from Leeds United.

However, based on reports and rumours, it seems almost certain that Daniel Levy and Co will be even busier in the remaining weeks of the transfer window as a whole host of stars continue to be linked with the club.

For example, Conor Gallagher and Federico Chiesa are just some of the latest big names touted for big-money moves to N17. However, as exciting as their arrivals would be, they're still worth less than one of the North Londoners' own stars.

The latest on Chiesa and Gallagher

So, we're starting with Chiesa, and it's a bit of a confusing one. The Italian international has been consistently linked with Spurs over the last few weeks, and on Monday night, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that talks had started between the player's representatives and the Lilywhites.

However, according to an update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano yesterday morning, there has yet to be any contact over a potential deal for the winger, although he did not rule out the interest reported in recent weeks.

So, while the progression of this transfer remains up in the air, what seems to be somewhat consistent over the last few weeks is that should the Euro 2020 winner make his way to North London this summer, he'll likely cost around £25m, which for a player of his stature seems quite reasonable.

Now, the situation with Gallagher is more straightforward.

According to a recent update from Sky Sports, the Englishman is wanted by Atlético Madrid and Tottenham, and while the Spanish side are in talks with Chelsea, Levy and Co are expected to make an offer soon.

It's not entirely clear how much they will offer, but according to talkSPORT, the Blues are after a fee north of £50m. However, like Chiesa's, the fee would still be lower than the valuation of one of Postecoglou's star men.

Cristian Romero's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is Argentine international Cristian Romero, who has become one of Tottenham's most important and valuable players since his £42m move from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old "monster", as dubbed by journalist Charlie Eccleshare, is now worth €65m, which converts to about £55m, or about £5m more than the potential fee for Gallagher and a whopping £30m more than Chiesa's.

It's an undoubtedly hefty valuation for a centre-back, but it would be hard to deny he's earned it over the last few years, in which he's made 98 appearances for the Lilywhites, won two Copa América and lifted the World Cup in Qatar.

Romero's Spurs career Appearances 98 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 28 Second Yellows 3 Red Cards 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, according to Lionel Messi, the Córdoba-born titan is the "best defender in the world", and given his countless titles, mountain of goals and eight Ballon d'Ors, he probably knows a thing or two.

The 36-capped international had become such an essential figure in N17 that before the start of last season, the club made him co-vice captain alongside James Maddison, and in the year since, he's more than lived up to the mantle.

Ultimately, signing Chiesa and Gallagher would be tremendously exciting and help improve the team, but they'll have to do something really special in white to see their valuations surpass Romero's.