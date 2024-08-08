While fans understandably pay far more attention to the players their respective clubs might sign in the transfer window and the sagas often accompanying them, player exits can provide just as much drama.

Unfortunately for Tottenham Hotspur, they've been on the wrong end of a few major transfers over the years, be that Luka Modrić in the late 2000s, Gareth Bale in 2013 or, most recently, Harry Kane's move to Bayern Munich last summer.

The Englishman is a modern Spurs legend, but after almost a decade with the club, he did what some thought he'd never do and left the Premier League altogether in search of his first major trophy.

The only positive to come from his exit for the Lilywhites was that he earned them one of the biggest transfer fees in their history, although based on recent reports, they could be set to make even more on one of their current stars.

Harry Kane's transfer

When the final agreements were made and the last contracts signed, Kane's transfer cost Bayern an initial £82m, although the add-ons could reportedly see that figure soar past £100m, and based on his performances last season, we wouldn't be surprised if it already has.

Now, that might seem like an awful lot of money for a player who was 30 years old and entering the final year of his contract at the time, but given his incredible form for the seasons prior and his undeniable importance to the Lilywhites, it was probably fair value.

For example, in the season before he left, the England captain scored a whopping 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances for a Spurs team that looked utterly hopeless at times under Antonio Conte.

Kane's last two seasons Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 49 45 Goals 32 44 Assists 5 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.75 1.24 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, when you factor in that he went on to score 44 goals and provide 12 assists in just 45 games for Bayern last season, his transfer fee starts to look very reasonable indeed.

Overall, while it was arguably fair value, Kane's transfer fee was undeniably sizeable.

However, according to recent reports, a player in Postecoglou's squad could dwarf it if he were sold this summer.

Cristian Romero's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is one of Tottenham's co-vice captains, Cristian Romero.

The World Cup winner was reportedly of interest to European giants Real Madrid earlier this summer, but little seemed to come from said interest.

However, according to Paul O'Keefe on the Last Word on Spurs Podcast (via TEAMtalk), Madrid are still keen on the talented centre-back but have been told that they'll need to make a mammoth offer of £150m to secure his services.

If this were to happen, it would instantly be the biggest transfer in the history of the Premier League, and while it's an undeniably ludicrous sum of money, it reflects how important the 26-year-old is to the North Londoners.

Since making his £42m move from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021, the "incredible" defender, as journalist Alasdair Gold dubbed him, has made 98 appearances for the Lilywhites, in which he's scored six goals and provided one assist.

Romero's Spurs career Appearances 98 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 28 Second Yellows 3 Red Cards 1 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He's also been described as "the best defender in the world" by Lionel Messi, and if there is a player who knows a thing or two about defenders - and how to embarrass them - it's probably him.

Ultimately, while Bale and Kane are the two most expensive outgoings in Spurs' history, there is a chance, albeit a small one, that Romero could surpass them this summer. That said, Tottenham's plan to dissuade Madrid with an enormous asking price will probably work.