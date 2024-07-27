As debut seasons go, it'd be fair to describe Ange Postecoghlou's with Tottenham Hotspur as a success.

The Australian was tasked with turning a team that looked lost under Antonio Conte into one that played entertaining football and genuinely challenged the big boys once again - oh, and he had to do it without Harry Kane.

However, to improve further next season, the club now need to back him in the transfer market and bring him the new number nine he is reportedly desperate for.

There have been numerous links to top strikers over the last couple of months, but perhaps none more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who could be a transformational acquisition.

However, while the Englishman would likely be incredible for the Lilywhites, it's unlikely that his valuation will surpass that of one of his potential new teammates.

The latetst on Toney to Spurs

According to reports from earlier this week, the two clubs most likely to land Toney's signature at the moment are Tottenham and West Ham United, and with the latter looking at other options as well, the North Londoners have become favourites.

Moreover, according to a report from talkSPORT (via the Spurs Web), the Englishman is actively hoping that the North Londoners will come in with an offer for him this summer.

Now, what that offer ends up being remains to be seen, but it's unlikely to be in excess of £50m as the Sun reported last week that the Bees had reduced their asking price to below that figure as they look to avoid losing him for free next summer.

That's still a reasonably hefty fee for a player in the final year of his contract, but considering his record over the last three years, it's a justified one.

In his first campaign following promotion from the Championship, he produced 20 goal involvements in 37 games; the second year, it was even better at 26 in 35 games, and while last year saw him produce just six in 17 matches, which was primarily due to missing most of the campaign for his eight-month betting related ban.

Ivan Toney's recent record Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 37 35 17 Goals 14 21 4 Assists 6 5 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 0.74 0.35 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, with Postecoglou crying out for a new number nine this summer, spending up to £50m on Toney seems like a no-brainer, although even at that fee, he'll be worth less than one of his most important potential new teammates.

James Maddison's valuation in 2024

Yes, the Spurs star in question is last summer's marque signing James Maddison, whose move from Leicester City cost around £40m.

However, as things stand, Transfermarkt values the Englishman at around €70m, which converts to around £59m, or at least £9m more than the Brentford star may cost.

There are likely a couple of reasons for this valuation, the first of which is that his £170k-per-week contract is set to run until summer 2028, meaning there is no need for the club to consider selling him or re-upping his deal anytime soon.

Maddison's last three seasons Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 53 32 30 Goals 18 10 4 Assists 12 9 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.56 0.59 0.43 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The second reason is that while he didn't have the best of campaigns towards the end of last season, he still looked great at points and racked up four goals and nine assists in 30 appearances, and in the previous three years, he has racked up 62 goals and assists in 115 games.

Lastly, his underlying numbers are still seriously impressive.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the "incredible" 27-year-old, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for shot-creating actions and progressive passes, the top 2% for attempted passes and the top 7% for assists, all per 90.

Ultimately, Toney would be an exceptional signing for Spurs, but he'll have to go some way to surpass Maddison's valuation.