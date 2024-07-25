It's been an unusual transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur this summer as, unlike plenty of their Premier League rivals, they did make a significant signing during the Euros in the shape of Archie Gray.

However, in the weeks since, there have been few tangible movements, although there have been plenty of links to exciting players, some more believable than others.

One of the strongest links has been to Crystal Palace sensation Eberechi Eze.

While he would be an incredible addition to the Lilywhites' lefthand side, he wouldn't be the most valuable player there.

The latest on Eze to Spurs

According to recent reports, Spurs are still firmly in the race for Eze's signature this summer and are, in fact, leading, with their closest competitor, Manchester City, waiting to see what will happen with Kevin De Bruyne before making any moves regarding the Palace ace.

While this is certainly good news for the North Londoners, there is still the small obstacle of his transfer fee, which, according to a BBC Sport report back in April, stands at around £60m.

While that's undoubtedly a lot of money, it's not unjustified.

For example, in just 31 appearances last season, the "incredible" 26-year-old, as dubbed by teammate Joel Ward, scored 11 goals and provided six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.82 games.

This impressive haul would have seen him rank as the second most productive member of the Lilywhites' squad last season, with only Son Heung-min producing more goal involvements at 17.

In all, were Eze to join Postecoglou's revolution this summer, he'd be an incredible asset to play either in the middle of the park or out on the left, although, in the case of the latter, he'd be playing alongside a teammate worth even more than him.

Destiny Udogie's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is young left-back Destiny Udogie.

The talented Italian cost Spurs just £15m plus bonuses in August 2022, and after a loan spell in his home country, he joined up with the North Londoners last summer before taking the Premier League by storm.

In all, the "masterclass signing", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 30 first-team appearances for the North Londoners - all of which have been starts - meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every six games from the full-back position.

Udogie's Spurs career Competition Premier League FA Cup EFL Cup Appearances 28 2 1 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 3 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.17 0.00 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The Verona-born dynamo has been such a revelation in England that he became Tottenham's first player ever to be nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season Award in May, and while he didn't win it, the nomination just cemented his place among the most exciting prospects in the country.

This rapid rise from relative obscurity to star has understandably seen his transfer value skyrocket as well, and according to the CIES Football Observatory, he is now worth up to €83m, which converts to around £70m, or £60m more than the Palace ace will cost.

Ultimately, signing Eze this summer would be an excellent idea for Spurs and help improve the team's quality in midfield and on the wings, but the club should remember that their most valuable left-sided player is the youngster at left-back, Udogie.