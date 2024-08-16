While things started a little slowly, there can be no denying that, as things stand, Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a brilliant summer.

The North Londoners have looked impressive on the pitch and intelligent off it.

Daniel Levy and Co have signed exciting prospects for the future in Archie Gray and Yang Mi-Hyeok, got rid of those they no longer need, like Emerson Royal, and dramatically improved the first team for the here and now with the massive £65m signing of Dominic Solanke.

The now-former Bournemouth ace was the joint-fourth top goalscorer in the Premier League last season, so there is real hope that he could be even more effective this season in a team with more quality around him.

While many teams would be happy with the business Spurs have done this summer, it appears as if they are set to do even more.

They are now heavily linked with AS Monaco right-back Vanderson, although he'll have to really impress in North London if he wants his valuation to match one of his potential new teammates.

The latest on Vanderson to Spurs

So, according to a report from earlier this week, Spurs were already in talks with Monaco over the potential transfer of Brazilian right-back Vanderson.

The report claimed that the French side expected the North Londoners to make an offer in the region of €40m for the player, which converts to around £34m.

This news was then backed up by another story a few days later, claiming that people close to the right-back believe that the Lilywhites could soon make a 'breakthrough' in the negotiations.

It all sounds rather promising from Tottenham's point of view, and while the supposed transfer fee is relatively high, it could prove value for money in the long run for a full-back who's racked up 15 goals and assists in 84 appearances in Europe.

However, while the "sensational" defender, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, looks promising, he'll have to do something special in a Spurs shirt to surpass the value of the club's most exciting full-back.

Destiny Udogie's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is the immensely exciting Destiny Udogie, who, according to the CIES Football Observatory, is worth up to a whopping €83m, which converts to around £71m.

This means the Italian youngster is worth £37m more than Vanderson and, more impressively, £6m more than the club's new number nine, Solanke.

This massive increase from the £15m plus bonuses that he initially cost the North Londoners back in August 2022 might sound ridiculous, but given his form for the club last season and the sky-high potential so many in the know believe him to have, it probably isn't.

Udogie's Spurs career Competition Premier League FA Cup EFL Cup Appearances 28 2 1 Goals 2 0 0 Assists 3 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.17 0.00 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in 31 appearances last season, the "incredible talent", as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, scored two goals and provided three assists, meaning that in his first Premier League campaign, which he started as a 20-year-old, he averaged a goal involvement once every 6.2 games from left-back.

This impressive output, combined with his overall game, saw him become Tottenham's first player to be nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Season Award.

Ultimately, Vanderson looks like he'll be an exciting addition to help improve the team's depth at right-back, but he'll have to blow the roof off the Tottenham Hotspur stadium if he's going to see his valuation get anywhere near Udogies in the coming seasons.