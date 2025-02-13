It's been a brutal season for Tottenham Hotspur that only seems to get more so by the week.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been utterly ravaged by a seemingly endless string of injuries to key players all over the pitch, and it has understandably affected their campaign.

In the Premier League, the North Londoners have lost more games than they've won, and over the last seven days, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup.

With all that said, there are at least a few players who can come out of this horror season with their heads held high, including one who is worth millions more than he was when Spurs signed him.

The Spurs stars who can hold their heads high

Now, while the aforementioned injuries haven't helped in the slightest, the team has been underwhelming at best this season, although a few players have stood out for the right reasons, such as Dominic Solanke.

The £65m man is the club's record signing, and while he did get off to a somewhat slow start, he eventually found his feet and showed the fans that his fee was entirely justified.

For example, prior to his injury, the former Bournemouth star scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.70 games.

From the frontline to the back, someone who has been a surprise hit this year has been Djed Spence.

We say surprise as it looked like he was on his way out of the club in the summer and wasn't even included in the first Europa League squad.

However, as the defence started falling like flies, Postecoglou was forced to call upon the Englishman, and it was a good thing he did, as the 22-year-old is now arguably their best full-back.

He might not quite be able to whip a ball as well as Pedro Porro, but he's no slouch going forward, and unlike some of his teammates, he's imposing when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

With that said, neither he nor Solanke has been Spurs' best player this season; that title goes to someone else, someone whose valuation has exploded since joining the North Londoners.

The Spurs star whose valuation has exploded

Despite their position in the table, there are several incredibly valuable players in the Spurs squad, like Solanke, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

In this instance, though, the player in question is none other than Dejan Kulusevski, who made his move to N17 permanent in 2023 for a fee said to be in the region of £25m.

However, he's worth a lot more than that today, with the CIES Football Observatory valuing him at around €70m, which converts to about £58m, representing a 132% increase on the fee paid by the Lilywhites.

Now, that is undoubtedly a lot of money, and it's probably fair to say the last few weeks have not seen him at his very best, but when we take a look at the season as a whole, it's clear that he's been the club's best player and more than deserves such a valuation.

For example, in just 39 appearances, which have seen him play in midfield and out wide, the "world-class" international, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored nine goals and provided ten assists.

Kulusevski's 24/25 Appearances 39 Minutes 2850' Goals 9 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.48 Minutes per Goal Involvement 150' All Stats via Transfermarkt

That means the 24-year-old game-changer is averaging a goal involvement every 2.05 for a team struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table - talk about impressive.

Ultimately, this season has been nothing short of a disaster for Tottenham, but even in such a campaign, players like Spence, Solanke and even Kulusevski have shown that they have what it takes to be a part of the next great Spurs side.