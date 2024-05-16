Tottenham Hotspur have not had a great deal of luck when it comes to managers in recent history, at least before the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, that is.

Following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, Daniel Levy turned to José Mourinho, but within less than two years, it was clear that the Special One wasn't quite so special anymore, and after an interim stint from Ryan Mason, fellow Portuguese coach Nunu Espírito Santo was brought in.

Now, while the former Chelsea boss was far from a success in N17, he lasted for at least two seasons.

Whereas, after just a few disastrous months in the job, Nuno was handed his P45; although he did get at least one decision right, as a player he brought in during his short tenure has seen his value soar over the last couple of years.

Pape Matar Sarr's Spurs career

Yes, the player in question is Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who joined Nuno's Lilywhites side in August 2021 for around £15m from Ligue 1 side FC Metz.

The then-18-year-old spent the following season on loan with the French side, where he made 34 first-team appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists, before joining up with Antonio Conte's Spurs for the 22/23 campaign.

Unfortunately, the incredibly talented midfielder would have to wait until January 1st to make his first-team debut under the Italian's watch.

He came off the bench in a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, but just two weeks later, he would make his full debut, starting at the base of midfield in the North London Derby.

In all, he ended the campaign with 14 appearances for the senior side, in which he registered his first assist, and while the club were in a sorry state off the back of Conte's sacking, he was a glimmer of hope for fans to hang onto.

Sarr's Spurs career Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 14 34 Goals 0 3 Assists 1 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.07 0.17 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This year, under the progressive tutelage of Postecoglou, the 21-year-old has become a far more regular fixture in the team. With one game left this season, he has made 34 appearances for the Australian, in which he has scored three goals and registered three assists.

The club were so impressed with the youngster's ability that they offered him a brand new £70k-per-week contract in January that'll keep him in N17 until June 2030.

So, thus far, the Thiaroye-born gem is proving U23 scout Antonio Mango correct in his assertion that he's "so good at football it's frightening."

Understandably, this incredible form and promise have seen the midfielder's valuation balloon recently, and as things stand, he's worth more than some outstanding players.

Pape Matar Sarr's valuation in 2024

According to CIES Football Observatory, Sarr is now worth €50m, which is around £43m, or £28m more than he cost Spurs in 2021.

If that wasn't good enough, his new valuation also makes him the club's most valuable midfielder and means, notably, he is worth more than Son Heung-min and Leandro Trossard.

The Lilywhites captain is currently priced at €30m - £26m - by CIES, while the Gunners' Belgian goalscorer is valued slightly higher at €40m, which is £34m or still £9m less than the Senegalese international.

Son & Trossard in 23/24 Player Son Trossard Appearances 35 45 Goals 17 17 Assists 9 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.42 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This price discrepancy likely isn't down to the wingers' performance this season, as the South Korean has racked up 17 goals and nine assists in 35 games, while the former Brighton & Hove Albion man has 17 goals and two assists in 45 matches, but more about their ages.

For example, Son is currently 31, and Trossard is set to turn 30 this year, so regardless of how effective they currently are, they lack much resale value as, within a few years, their output will start to drop noticeably, as explained by The Athletic's dive into the age players peak depending on position, and for wingers, it's 26.

Ultimately, Spurs have a real diamond of a player in Sarr, and while he isn't quite having the impact on games that his captain is at the moment, his importance to Postecoglou's system is only likely to grow, and his soaring valuation is just a reflection of that.