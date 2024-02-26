Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer approach over the past few seasons has been pretty flawless, particularly in the summer.

This has allowed Ange Postecoglou to instantly install his philosophy into the squad to great effect.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League after 25 matches, and their aim for the rest of the campaign will be to earn Champions League football.

Premier League: Top 5 Team Played GD Points #1 Liverpool 26 38 60 #2 Man City 26 33 59 #3 Arsenal 26 39 58 #4 Aston Villa 26 21 52 #5 Spurs 25 14 47

A player who could well play a key part in their hopes of qualifying for the illustrious continental competition has seen his value soar since making his debut in 2018.

Oliver Skipp’s start to life at Spurs

Oliver Skipp is Tottenham through and through. The midfielder joined the club at the age of five and progressed through the youth teams to become an “integral member of the squad.”

The 23-year-old made his first Spurs start in the 2018 1-0 home victory over Burnley, where he impressed both in and out of possession. Throughout his 75 minutes on the field, Skipp won seven duels, made two tackles, and had 85% pass accuracy.

Spurs XI on Oliver Skipp's first start GK - Hugo Lloris RB - Kieran Trippier CB - Toby Alderweireld CB - Ben Davies LB - Danny Rose CM - Moussa Sissoko CM - Oliver Skipp RW - Erik Lamela CAM - Dele Alli LW - Lucas ST - Harry Kane

For the next two years, the England U21 star barely featured for the Lilywhites, and in the summer of 2020, he was sent on loan to Norwich, where he really began to make a name for himself.

Skipp started 45 matches in the Championship, becoming a key player and displaying great maturity in Norwich’s title-winning campaign. At this point, he was estimated to be valued at £8.6m as per Transfermarkt.

Oliver Skipp’s transfer value in 2024

After that impressive campaign at the Canaries, Skipp returned to Spurs full of confidence, and he was rewarded with 14 Premier League starts between the start of the season and the end of January, before he picked up a season-ending injury.

It’s fair to say that had he not had to deal with this setback, his progress today would be much further along the path to his potential, but he has become a player that can be relied upon frequently, whether that’s in the starting XI or off the bench.

This season, the “future captain,” as dubbed by sports broadcaster Abbi Grace Summers, has found it difficult to break into the first team ahead of the excellent Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, but he has still featured 17 times.

His youth and skill set still make him a valuable player in the squad despite only starting four games, and according to CIES’ Football Observatory, Skipp is worth the same amount as Heung-min Son, £26m. Why is Son's valuation so low? Well, it has something to do with the fact his contract expires in 2025.

Spurs' highest valued players Player Value Dejan Kulusevski £85m Destiny Udogie £68m Romero, Porro, Johnson £51m Van de Ven, Sarr, Richarlison, Maddison £43m Skipp, Hojberg, Son, Emerson, Werner £26m Via CIES' Football Observatory

Spurs' captain has been an immense signing since joining the club for £22m in 2015, and he has been the main focal point for Postecoglou’s side this campaign, netting 12 goals in the top flight while also picking up six assists.

For Skipp to be valued the same as the South Korean, he clearly must be a brilliant player, but his role at Spurs does seem to be that of a backup.

Regardless of what the number four’s future looks like, Tottenham will benefit from providing Skipp with an opportunity, as a sale would see them net 100% profit due to him being an academy star.