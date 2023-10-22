Whilst Tottenham Hotspur aren't the richest club in the Premier League, they, unlike sides such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, have kept hold of their unbeaten run at the start of the season. And, although it is still early days, Daniel Levy will be delighted with the start that the Lilywhites have made under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Their blistering start, which has seen them defeat Manchester United and Liverpool along the way, may well attract interest away from the pitch, too. The latest Spurs takeover news certainly suggests that could be the case, and one pundit believes that Levy and Joe Lewis could accept an offer, should it come their way.

Spurs takeover news

So far this season, it has been Manchester United at the centre of a potential takeover in the Premier League, with the Red Devils yet to get their wish of a new era away from the Glazer family. But, the latest Spurs takeover news has suggested that a fresh twist could emerge. According to The Mirror, Sheikh Jassim could reignite his interest in Tottenham after failing in his bid to buy Manchester United. Jassim met with Levy earlier this year to talk about a potential investment, before moving on to United, now, he could make his return to the bidding table in London.

Speaking to Football Insider about the potential takeover of Spurs, former Lilywhites defender Alan Hutton said:

“When it comes to Tottenham and Daniel Levy, the owners have been there such a long time, would there come a point where they think about selling up? Probably. The owners have done excellently since they have been at the club, you look at the work Levy has done, it’s amazing.

"Talking about trophies and stuff it could be better. Is the next level for them a move like this? Possibly, to then really go and try to make this squad even better than it already is. It will be an interesting one. I think Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis would listen to all sorts of offers and then consider them, especially if it meets their huge asking price.”

How much is Sheikh Jassim worth?

If Spurs were to be bought by Jassim, they would likely be getting one of the richest owners in the Premier League. Jassim's worth is reportedly around $275 billion (£226bn). That level of money could be a game-changer for the North London club, who may finally have the opportunity to join the likes of Manchester City in a consistent hunt for silverware, picking up plenty along the way.

As things stand, however, Spurs remain firmly in the control of Lewis and Levy, with any talk of a takeover incredibly early. If Jassim still wants to buy a Premier League club, then the Lilywhites may be on high alert, alongside other top sides in English football. With that in mind, it could be an incredibly interesting few months in the top flight, potentially ending with the sale of Spurs in the future.