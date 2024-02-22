Tottenham Hotspur currently ride the second-longest scoring streak in Premier League history, having found the back of the net in 37 straight matches since falling to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2023.

Ange Postecoglou has been the architect of most of this run, having implemented his free-flowing, attack-hungry system seamlessly this season, albeit a distance away from the early-season success that was stifled by injuries and suspensions.

Such obstacles led to a dreary spell throughout November and December that pulled the squad away from title contention, and while the equilibrium has since been settled, with the likes of summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven fit and firing once again after their absences, that former winning constancy has yet to be revived.

You would have to hark back to the build-up to Christmas to find the last time Tottenham won Premier League matches in succession, since undulating like waves in their results.

But, the signs point toward growth and Postecoglou deserves all the plaudits, with the aforementioned acquisitions, both so influential, setting the foundation for a high-class team.

Not the only players to have arrived last summer, Brennan Johnson has not yet hit full stride but he is undoubtedly one of the club's most talented players, and he could yet prove to be the cream of the crop.

The fee Spurs paid for Brennan Johnson

Tottenham announced the signing of Johnson from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m back on transfer deadline day in August to complete an exciting window of spending.

He had just played a talismanic part in the Tricky Trees' 2022/23 campaign, bagging ten goals across all competitions as the newly-promoted outfit retained their Premier League status, with Spurs beating Chelsea and Brentford to his signature.

Typically a right-sided attacker, the Wales international is capable on either flank and has held his own at centre-forward on multiple occasions, with his dynamism and energy surely key factors behind Postecoglou's vested interest last year.

Brennan Johnson: Similar PL Players # Player Club 1. Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest 2. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 3. Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 4. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 5. Bobby Reid Fulham Source: FBref

Johnson needs to refine and sharpen his decision-making and finishing in the final third but he is making an impact down at N17 and is regarded as one of the most valuable assets.

Brennan Johnson's current market value

Johnson has made a steady start to life in London, clinching three goals and four assists from just 13 starting appearances in the Premier League while impressing with his pace and directness and been described as "dangerous" by The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare.

As per Sofascore, the 5 foot 10 ace has averaged 1.0 key passes, 2.6 ball recoveries, 0.6 dribbles and 3.0 duels per game, with all four metrics possibly requiring some elevation, improvement, if he is to take the next step in his development and push for an unwavering starting berth.

Indeed, there have been some frustrating moments but it would be ludicrous to expect the £70k-per-week Welshman to be competing at his zenith right now, though he's playing his part and Postecoglou will hope for further fine-tuning over the coming weeks and months.

Tottenham are fifth-placed right now but only two points off Aston Villa in the top four, but with Manchester United fast-improving and chasing a resurgence of their own, it is imperative that players such as Johnson contribute effectively.

Tottenham: Most Valuable Players # Player Market Value 1. Dejan Kulusevski £46m 2. Brennan Johnson £40m 3. James Maddison £35m 4. Heung-min Son £33m 5. Richarlison £32m Source: Football Transfers

While Johnson has not yet lived up to the tall transfer fee, content creator HLTCO is among those to have noted the innate ability and skills that hint at a prosperous Premier League career yet to come.

He said: "Brennan Johnson is such an exciting player to watch. He’s got frightening pace and directness; constantly looking to make something happen, it must be an absolute nightmare to defend against him."

And the fact that prominent player valuation and information site Football Transfers has listed Johnson as Tottenham's second-most valuable asset bespeaks his potential within English football.

In fact, given that he's even more valuable than Heung-min Son, Spurs captain, he might just find himself living up to expectations, with the South Korean forward considered among the finest across the continent.

Son was hailed by Postecoglou for his "world-class" performances earlier in the campaign and he has indeed been the attacking linchpin, scoring 12 goals and supplying six assists across 22 matches as he alternates between centre-forward and his favoured left-wing role.

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen in a £22m package way back in 2015, Son arrived as an exciting prospect, 23 years old at the time, and asserted himself as one of the divisions' standout attacking players over a number of campaigns, having now amassed 157 goals and 86 assists across 395 fixtures.

Of course, Son is now aged 31 and so has seen his value naturally depreciate over the past three years - at his apex, he was valued at £75m in December 2021 - but this was no doubt exacerbated by a poor 2022/23 campaign, where he posted just ten goals in the English top-flight.

Nonetheless, the fact that Johnson has been valued so highly, and indeed purchased for a figure of £47.5m at his tender age, can only serve as a testament to his meteoric rise, now an important part of a squad chasing Champions League football.

Son is arguably the most important member of the Tottenham team but Johnson is making steady progress. It's worth remembering he is still younger than his cultured captain was when he first arrived on English shores.

A remarkable talent, one who will be vital as Postecoglou's project goes from strength to strength.