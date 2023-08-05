With the future of Harry Kane still somewhat up in the air, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing an interest in Porto talisman, Mehdi Taremi amid their search for a new centre-forward.

Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?

The Lilywhites are still preparing for the possibility that the England captain will be securing a move to German giants, Bayern Munich this summer, with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the north Londoners are readying an offer for Taremi, after making contact with the Iranian's current side.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "@SpursOfficial in contact with @FCPorto for striker Mehdi #Taremi. #THFC are ready to offer €24m, while Porto are asking for €30m."

That €30m (£26m) asking price has come with the 31-year-old having just a year left to run on his existing deal in Porto, with the 6 foot 1 goal machine having also previously been the subject of interest from Tottenham's Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

Who is Mehdi Taremi?

Trying to find a player who can attempt to fill the void of Kane at N17 is certainly no easy task, with the 30-year-old having been the main man for Spurs for almost a decade, bagging a club record total of 280 goals in all competitions to date, including netting 30 league goals last season despite the club's collective woes.

Turning to Taremi, however, could well allow new boss Ange Postecoglou to find a perfect replacement for his in-demand talisman, with the former Rio Ave striker arguably just as clinical as Kane, on the evidence of his form in recent years.

That is shown by the fact that while the Three Lions star hit 32 goals and registered five assists in 49 games in all competitions last season, his Iranian counterpart, by contrast, bagged 31 goals and contributed 14 assists in 51 outings across all fronts.

The two free-scoring hitmen also enjoyed a similar record during the 2021/22 campaign, with Kane scoring 27 goals and chipping in with ten assists in 50 appearances, while Taremi bagged 26 goals and registered 17 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Lauded as "intelligent" by journalist Antonio Mango, the latter man's overall tally for his current side stands at an impressive 80 goals and 49 assists in 147 games, with that indicating that he is not only a clinical presence in his own right, but also an astute provider for those around him.

Where the two men perhaps do differ is with regard to the areas in which they typically operate on the field, with Kane regularly seen dropping deeper in an attempt to dictate play, showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 34% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area, at an average of 4.43 per 90.

Taremi, meanwhile, is perhaps more of an out-and-out poacher - despite his impressive haul of assists - as he has an average of 7.28 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 across the last 365 days, ensuring he regularly puts himself in position to provide that killer blow.

Although that may suggest the Bushehr native may not stylistically be quite so similar to Kane, if he can continue to be just as lethal as the current Tottenham man it would certainly bode well for Postecoglou and co.