Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be closing in on a potential replacement for in-demand striker, Harry Kane, amid reports that negotiations have been held regarding a move for Porto talisman, Mehdi Taremi.

What's the latest on Taremi to Tottenham?

According to Portuguese newspaper, Record, the 31-year-old is potentially set to play his 'last game' for the Primeira Liga side against rivals Benfica in the super cup later this week, with the north Londoners continuing their contact with the Iranian international.

Amid those talks, the piece suggests that an agreement has not yet been reached between the two clubs as the Lilywhites have yet to meet Porto's €30m (£26m) asking price, having thus far promised to cough up in the region of €24m (£21m).

This follows a report from transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio who revealed last week that Spurs are interested in signing the former Rio Ave man, with the experienced marksman seemingly up for grabs with just a year left to run on his current deal.

How good is Mehdi Taremi?

Not that Ange Postecoglou would have needed reminding of the importance of Kane to his side, although the free-scoring Englishman further rubberstamped his quality with a clinical display in the recent pre-season friendly clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, having hit four goals against the Ukranian outfit.

With the club's record scorer potentially on his way to Bayern Munich, those at N17 will have to seek out a suitable replacement who can be the new attacking figurehead moving forward, with Taremi perhaps an ideal fit due to his stellar record in Portugal in recent seasons.

The 6 foot 1 menace notably scored 31 goals and chipped in with 14 assists in 51 games in all competitions last term - totalling more goal involvements than any Tottenham player achieved - while having also netted 26 times and registered 17 assists the year prior.

While replicating such form in the Premier League will pose a different challenge, the 66-cap sensation could find that task far easier due to the presence of recent summer signing, James Maddison, with the ex-Leicester City magician likely to help Taremi prove rather unplayable in the final third.

As Maddison proved against Shakhtar - after providing an assist for Kane's second goal with a stunning, whipped cross - he can be a real creative weapon for Postecoglou's side next season, with 90min's Sean Walsh writing that the 26-year-old 'loves to get on the ball and play it forward'.

That quality was also evident last season as the Coventry-born maestro finished tenth in the division with regard to chances created, while also ranking in the top 15% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes as a marker of that forward-thinking approach.

Having also created 12 'big chances' and averaged 2.3 key passes per game in 2022/23, Maddison has proven that he can provide the goods on a plate for those ahead of him in the forward line, thus ensuring that Taremi could flourish amid that constant, elite service.

With the Porto goal machine a true poacher by trade - as he ranks in the top 3% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area - he could allow Maddison the space and freedom to operate in an advanced midfield role behind him.

As such, the signing of Taremi - who was branded "ridiculous" by pundit Rio Ferdinand for his overhead kick against Chelsea in the Champions League a few years ago - could prove to be a particularly astute, albeit rather left-field Kane replacement for Postecoglou and co.