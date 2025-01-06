Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive injury crisis has been well documented in recent months, undoubtedly contributing massively to the recent slump in form under Ange Postecoglou.

Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United saw Archie Gray feature in an unnatural centre-back role once more, with Djed Spence also having to do the same on the left-hand side of the backline.

Brandon Austin was brought in between the sticks for his first-ever Premier League appearance, as a result of Fraser Forster’s illness, which kept him out of the meeting with his former side.

Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have all sustained various setbacks in recent times, with the aforementioned players the main crop of defensive talent currently in the Aussie’s first team.

Such absences have seen Spurs plummet down the table, with the supporters desperately hoping for the return of the stars as soon as possible to help save their campaign, which is rapidly declining week after week.

However, with the January transfer window now open, Ange has an opportunity to add depth to his defensive unit, leading to one name already being linked with a move to North London.

Spurs in the race to land defensive wonderkid

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs have entered the race to sign Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov this window, but face stiff competition from various other top-flight outfits.

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have already enquired about a move for the 20-year-old, with Newcastle United also on the list of potential destinations for the youngster.

The report mentions that Khusanov could be available for a fee in the region of €20m (£16.6m) a potential bargain given his recent form for the French side in Ligue 1 throughout 2024/25.

He’s started 11 times in the league, with Lens currently occupying seventh place and looking to secure a third consecutive season of European football, with the Uzbekistan international playing a crucial role in their ambitions.

Given the interest from elsewhere, the Spurs hierarchy will have a huge battle on their hands to secure the services of the young star, but he would be an impressive addition - one that could push two current stars for their first-team spots in the coming months.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Khusanov could become better than Van de Ven & Romero

Over the last 12 months, Van de Ven and Romero have often been Postecoglou’s main centre-back partnership, handing the pair the responsibility of leading the club up the Premier League table.

However, the recent injury issues have highlighted the need for added depth in the backline, which could prevent the likes of Gray from featuring in such a role down the line.

All supporters will be desperate for the return of the aforementioned players, but one of them may struggle to regain their regular starting role should any deal be completed for Khusanov in the next few weeks.

The 20-year-old, who’s been dubbed as a “future legend” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced various stats in the current campaign that are better than Van de Ven and Romero could muster, highlighting what a quality addition he would be.

How Khusanov compares to VDV & Romero in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Khusanov Van de Ven Romero Games played 13 9 12 Minutes played 975 788 974 Short passes completed 93% 92% 92% Blocks made 1.6 0.9 1.2 Interceptions 2.4 1 1.2 Clearances 5.3 3.3 3 Aerials won 69% 50% 54% Stats via FBref

The Lens ace has made more blocks per 90 minutes whilst also making more interceptions per 90, showcasing his defensive qualities that could improve a Spurs backline that has shipped 21 goals in all competitions since the start of December.

Khusanov has also won more aerials along with more clearances per 90, providing Ange with the star quality his side has desperately lacked recently as a result of the injury crisis in North London.

Such figures could see the Aussie replace either of the regular starters after January should they strike a deal with the French outfit before the end of the transfer window.

The club’s lack of depth has been desperately highlighted, with Khusanov undoubtedly a stellar talent who could provide the depth and quality to help transform their fortunes during the second half of the season.

£16.6m would be an absolute bargain for a player of his star quality, having the potential to turn into a potential world beater, but it’s pivotal that they fend off interest from elsewhere to secure his signature during the ongoing window.