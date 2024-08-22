After a long summer of international football, the Premier League is finally back, and while Tottenham Hotspur didn't get off to the best of starts, there is still a lot for fans of the North Londoners to be excited about.

For example, Daniel Levy and Co have been busy over the last few months, signing several talented youngsters like Archie Gray, Yang Min-Hyeok and Wilson Odobert while also significantly strengthening the first team with the £65m signing of Dominic Solanke.

However, one deal that left fans somewhat perplexed was the decision to renew Timo Werner's loan for another season, as while the German isn't a dreadful player, he's not of the level required to help Spurs push on either.

Fortunately, the latest player touted for a move to N17 would be the perfect replacement, someone who could impact the first team here and there while also having the potential to become something really quite special.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from football.london, Tottenham are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion ace Simon Adingra.

The report claims that while Spurs had an enquiry about the young winger rebuffed by the Seagulls earlier in the window, he is still firmly on their 'radar'.

It's unclear how much the 22-year-old would cost the North Londoners, but considering he is currently valued at €30m - £26m - by Transfermarkt, we can assume it would be north of that.

It would be a lot of money to spend a player with just one season of Premier League football under his belt, but given his performances over the last few seasons, his potential and the way people speak about him, it may well be worth it, especially as he would be a better squad player than Werner.

Why Adingra would be a more useful winger than Werner

The first thing to say is that while he gets plenty of stick, Werner is not a terrible player. However, at this point in time, is he really a useful addition to the Spurs' squad?

Probably not, and while Adingra is still young and relatively inexperienced, he's already shown that he's worth signing.

For example, despite last year being his first season in English football, the Abobo-born "starboy", as dubbed by Statman Dave, scored seven goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every four games.

Adingra vs Werner in 23/24 Player Adingra Werner Appearances 40 28 Goals 7 4 Assists 3 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 0.33 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the former Chelsea attacker scored four goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances for the Lilywhites and RB Leipzig, which means his average of one goal involvement every 3.5 games was only slightly better than a youngster just coming into a top-five league.

Moreover, while the German has shown a tendency to favour playing on the left or down the middle, the £12.5k-per-week Ivorian international has already shown that he is very comfortable playing across the entire frontline and further back in wide midfield as well, which might give a manager like Postecoglou more tactical flexibility.

Lastly, with it clear that Tottenham are trying to build a team for the future, full of long-term prospects like Gray and Odobert, it makes perfect sense to add another high-potential gem into the mix who could take over Werner's role as a bench player, picking up valuable minutes here and there before slowly transitioning into a starter in the years to come.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to make this move happen, even at the expense of Werner's minutes.