Spurs were unable to seal any late moves in the transfer market that would officially join in the winter market but they have now completed a move that will become official in the summer.

Spurs wrap up move ahead of summer window

That's according to late night update from The Athletic's David Ornstein who revealed that Tottenham had wrapped up a deal for Lucas Bergvall after the Swedish midfielder chose to join the Londoners over Barcelona.

Earlier on deadline day it was revealed that Spurs had agreed a deal to sign the player and now it was just down to whether he wanted to sign for Barcelona.

You wouldn't blame the youngster if he did opt for a move to Spain so this will be seen as a big coup for Tottenham that they were able to lure such a promising young player to the Premier League.

A generational talent for Spurs

A midfielder by trade, the 17-year-old will arrive at Spurs as one of the hottest prospects around.

indeed, he has not only been described as a "generational" footballer by one analyst, but he is also said to be "one of the best young midfielders in world football."

What may also pique the interest of those at Spurs is that he's similar to Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in the way he can adapt positionally That's the view of analyst Ben Mattinson who raved about his ability to carry the ball and progress play through the middle of the pitch.

Spurs already have a certain James Maddison who perhaps offers those qualities but arguably, they don't have many capable of doing that from a deep-lying role.

Indeed, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp and Yves Bissouma midfielders who will offer you more of a protective screening than a degree of creative freedom.

As a result, there is every reason to believe that Ange Postecoglou may well have secured a Christian Eriksen-type signing here.

Beating Barcelona to a move doesn't happen every day so the Lilywhites supporters should be particularly pleased about completing this deal.