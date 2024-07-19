Tottenham Hotspur made their first real signing of the transfer window two weeks ago when they brought in Archie Gray from Leeds United, and while it was an excellent move, they're going to need more than just the 18-year-old to kick on next season.

It has been widely reported that Ange Postecoglou is desperate to sign a new number nine this summer, and when Son Heung-min and Richarlison were the only players in the squad to reach double digits for goals last season, it's not hard to understand why.

The good news is that, based on reports, it looks like Daniel Levy and Co have identified the dream striker signing and could even secure his services for a cut-price fee - oh, and he's been compared to Son, which isn't too bad.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham could make a surprise move for Sporting CP's star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The report has revealed that the Swedish international, who has a €100m release clause in his contract - £84m - could, in fact, be available for a cut-fee price, which would prompt the North Londoners to spring into action.

However, the one concern for the Lilywhites is that, according to reports from earlier this week, fierce rivals Arsenal have maintained their interest in the prolific poacher, and so, should his price come down, they may have to fight them for his signature.

That said, if Spurs have the opportunity to secure Gyokeres' services for even fractionally less than his £84m release clause, they should take it. He could be transformational under Postecoglou, and the comparison to Son is a nice bonus.

Why Gyokeres would be a great signing and his comparison to Son

So, before looking at Gyokeres' incredible form last season and why he'd be unreal under Postecoglou, where does this comparison to Son come from?

It stems from FBref, which compared him to players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, created a list of the ten most comparable forwards, and then named the South Korean at the top of that list.

It's easy to understand this ranking when you look at how similar some of their underlying numbers are for specific metrics, such as assists, progressive carries, crosses into the penalty area, shot-creating actions, goal-creating actions, tackles won, and ball recoveries, all per 90.

Gyokeres & Son Stats per 90 Gyokeres Son Assists 0.31 0.31 Progressive Carries 3.52 3.65 Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.06 0.06 Shot-Creating Actions 4.08 3.96 Goal-Creating Actions 0.65 0.52 Tackles Won 0.34 0.40 Ball Recoveries 2.69 2.45 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

That said, while his similarities to the Lilywhites' captain are certainly a nice bonus, they won't be the main driver behind the North Londoners' desire to sign him; that would be his incredible form from last season.

In 50 appearances for the Portuguese side, the "remarkable" marksman, as Estoril manager Vasco Seabra dubbed him, scored a frankly outrageous 43 goals and provided 15 assists, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement every 0.86 games.

Now, just imagine a striker that prolific playing in a Postecoglou system where everyone is looking to get forward and be progressive - goals galore.

Ultimately, even if Spurs can't get a cut-price deal, Gyokeres is such an incredible striker that it may well make sense for them to go big and activate his release clause, although, maybe look for that cheaper price first though.