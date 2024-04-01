Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a top summer transfer target, as it appears he has a specific club he would prefer to join over a switch to north London.

Spurs transfer news

The Lilywhites are expected to be busy this summer as Ange Postecoglou plots a charge on the title in his second campaign in charge. The Australian was quick to dismiss rumours he could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, telling Spurs fans he's only just getting started as they aim to secure Champions League qualification in the closing weeks of the season.

"I’ve been at pains to say we’ve still got a long way to go in terms of the football we want to play, the team we want to be, and the squad we want to have. We’ve had two positive windows. I think we’ve had a decent campaign so far, but we’ve got a long way to go."

Daniel Levy and Johan Lange are already hard at working scouting and shortlisting possible targets, and are believed to be in pole position for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, who could be sold by the Midlands outfit as they look to avoid any more Financial Fair Play sanctions.

Samuel Illing-Junior is also thought to be a target, having scored a brace for England U21s during the most recent international break, while Timo Werner's loan move is expected to become permanent.

It's not all plain sailing for Lange, Levy and Co however, with the Spurs board taking a hit this week as they learn the desires of a midfield target.

Gudmundsson prefers Serie A giant over Spurs move

Spurs have been chasing Albert Gudmundsson for months, with reports back in November claiming they were in pole position to bring him in to soften the blow of James Maddison's injury. They made contact again in March, reinforcing the long-term interest and aiming to beat Internazionale to his signature.

Those efforts may all be for nothing though, as this week's update reveals the 26 year-old attacking midfielder wants to join Inter (via Sport Witness). He has apparently already said "yes" to the Serie A giants, and is simply waiting for them to agree terms with his club, Genoa.

Capable of playing anywhere across the advanced midfield positions, the Iceland international could have been an excellent capture for Spurs, scoring 11 times in 28 league appearances this season, also grabbing a brace in one substitute appearance in the Coppa Italia.

Likened to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for his work rate and desire to reach the elite level by teammate Kevin Strootman, his mentality, end product and versatility will be sorely missed if Spurs miss out this summer.