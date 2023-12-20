Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been handed a transfer boost over one of his targets, coming after "further talks" behind-the-scenes.

Spurs identify signing priority for January

The north Londoners are very keen to shore up their fragile backline next month, coming after a long-term injury to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's absence crippled them for a time.

Van de ven remains on the treatment table but is reportedly fighting to make his comeback next month, while Romero is often walking a tightrope when it comes to risking suspension.

Postecoglou has publicly admitted to wanting a new centre-half as a result, and it's believed they have their eyes on a few names heading into the January window.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, Genoa defender Radu Dragusin and others stand out as the most regularly mentioned centre-backs linked with Tottenham lately, but Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo appear to have climbed his way to the top of sporting director Johan Lange's target list recently.

The Frenchman has been an imperious member of Francesco Farioli's side, who are contending near the top of Ligue 1. Commanding a fee of around £35 million, Todibo represents both a quality and affordable option for chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs hold "further" Todibo talks

According to an update by The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones, Spurs have held "further talks" to sign Todibo with the player's representatives. Indeed, they appear to be moving for the player quickly as Postecoglou seeks to make signings as soon as possible, rather than wait nearer to deadline day.

The Australian wants three new additions in the winter; a defender, midfielder and forward. In a boost for Tottenham's head coach, Todibo is believed to be keen on joining Spurs and Postecoglou's rejuvenated squad.

Todibo is one of a number of options being discussed behind the scenes, but the in-form ace is pretty enticing given his age, quality and £35m price tag. He's also been praised by numerous high-profile figures, like former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey and ex-Bayern Munich defender Dante.

“Of course, we would like Todibo to stay," said Dante when speaking at a recent press conference.

"But it can be complicated. We have to wait to see who will want to buy him and if everyone finds himself there. He is a leader, a very strong player mentally, he has improved a lot and he is ready to reach the very top level."

Ramsey, meanwhile, is convinced Todibo can reach the very peak.

“Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top," said Ramsey (via Get French Football news).

"For him, it is important to keep his feet on the ground, strive for more, and take in as much information as possible."

The defender, going by recent reports, may be edging closer to making an English move - and it could well be Tottenham.