Pre-season is well and truly here, and after dispatching Hearts and Queens Park Rangers over the last week, Tottenham Hotspur have flown out to Japan to kickstart their brief international tour.

It's hard to take too much from these games, but it will be reassuring for fans to see the team look refreshed and ready for the new campaign.

One of the stars who started the last two games was Spanish right-back Pedro Porro.

While he looked good, recent reports suggest he could have some extra competition next season as the club have been linked with an exciting full-back, a full-back who has won comparisons to a certain Ben White.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Bailey claims that Manchester United and West Ham United are also keen on the right-back, whom Bayern have supposedly offered to the teams.

The German Behemoths are happy to sell the Moroccan as they view him as surplus to requirements, although they still want an offer in the region of £25m.

It could prove challenging to get ahead of the chasing pack, but bringing in Mazraoui as competition for Porro would be an excellent idea, and the fact he's been compared to White is undoubtedly a bonus - from a playing perspective, anyway.

How Mazraoui compares to Porro and White

Okay, so before we look at how Mazraoui stacks up against Porro, let's examine this comparison to White and where it comes from.

It stems from FBref, which compared players in similar positions in last season's Champions League, created a list of the ten most comparable for each one, and concluded that the Englishman was the most similar full-back to the Moroccan in the entire competition.

The way they came to this conclusion was by looking at how closely the pair rank for several underlying metrics, including expected assists, actual assists, shots on target, passing accuracy, live passes, goal-creating actions, interceptions and clearances, all per 90.

Mazraoui & White Stats per 90 Mazraoui White Expected Assists 0.09 0.08 Assists 0.14 0.12 Shots on Target 0.14 0.12 Passing Accuracy 87.1% 85.5% Live Passes 52.8 52.4 Goal-Creating Actions 0.28 0.25 Blocks 1.11 1.19 Interceptions 0.97 1.07 Clearances 1.11 1.19 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Champions League

However, it's not just their underlying numbers that make the two right-backs comparable.

Like the Arsenal man, the Bayern ace has shown himself to be positionally versatile, starting 44 games in central midfield, 13 in defensive midfield, and ten at left-back, among several starts all over the pitch.

So, while it's clear how the former Ajax star could be compared to the Englishman, how does he stack up to the man he may well be battling for a place in Ange Postecoglou's starting lineup next season?

Well, when you compare their underlying numbers from their respective league campaigns last season, it becomes clear that their battle could be an excellent one, with both full-backs coming out on top in ten key underlying metrics each.

Mazraoui vs Porro Stats per 90 Mazraoui Porro Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.20 0.30 Non-Penalty Goals 0.00 0.09 Assists 0.23 0.20 Progressive Passes 7.74 5.66 Progressive Carries 2.56 1.66 Progressive Passes Received 5.94 4.61 Shots 0.90 1.54 Shots on Target 0.23 0.35 Passing Accuracy 88.3% 76.2% Key Passes 1.13 1.49 Live Passes 65.0 55.6 Goal-Creating Actions 0.53 0.35 Shot-Creating Actions 2.71 3.12 Successful Take-Ons 0.90 0.76 Tackles Won 1.58 1.84 Blocks 1.05 1.84 Interceptions 1.50 0.99 Clearances 2.03 2.97 Ball Recoveries 4.74 5.80 Aerial Duels Won 1.43 0.44 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, the former Sporting CP ace emerges victorious in metrics such as tackles won, blocks, ball recoveries and key passes, whereas his potential rival does better in ones like aerial duels won, progressive passes and carries, assists, and interceptions, all per 90.

Ultimately, if Spurs have a genuine chance to sign Mazraoui this summer, they should absolutely take it. He would be the perfect player to challenge Porro for the right-back position, and while the fans might not be the biggest fans of White, comparisons to him at the moment are certainly not a bad thing.