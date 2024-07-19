It was a Premier League campaign of two halves for Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Ange Postecoglou led them to a ten-game unbeaten streak at the start, but a cavalcade of injuries and a general loss of form towards the backend saw them slip out of the Champions League places, although Europa League qualification was secured.

Perhaps the star who encapsulated this Jekyll and Hyde year more than any other was James Maddison, who went from being one of the most creative players in the league to not even making the England squad come May.

However, the Englishman is still an incredibly talented player, and based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co could be about to sign someone who could help get the best out of him again.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham have maintained their interest in LOSC Lille star Jonathan David.

With just 12 months remaining on his deal with the French side, the report claims he is all but guaranteed to leave this summer, which has caught the attention of clubs across the continent, including Spurs.

A separate story from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that, due to his deal expiring next summer, the Canadian international would be available for as little as £25m.

The growing interest from other sides could make signing David a slight challenge, but considering his record, reasonable fee, and potential ability to revive Maddison's form, Levy and Co cannot afford to miss out on his signature.

Why David would be a great signing for Maddison

So, when it comes to the reasons why David would be an excellent signing for Spurs and Maddison in particular, it all boils down to one thing: his output.

Last season, only Son Heung-min and Richarlison reached double digits for goals scored across all competitions, and as the player who should be the team's primary striker, the Brazilian could only muster a measly 12.

A situation like this is never going to see the former Leicester City ace reach his full potential, as with an attack as profligate as this, he'll need to create far more chances for every goal they do put away.

This is where the "mind-blowing" Canadian poacher, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would come in.

In his last four seasons of club football, the 24-year-old has scored 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 183 club appearances, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 1.79 games - a genuinely impressive level of consistency.

Jonathan David's recent club career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 48 48 40 47 Goals 13 19 26 26 Assists 5 0 4 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 0.39 0.75 0.74 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's not just at club level where the New York-born poacher has shone either, as in 54 senior caps for Canada, he has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists, meaning he's currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.22 games at international level.

Just imagine a striker as effective as the Lille ace in front of the Lilywhites' ten, who, even though he struggled towards the backend of last season, still ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions and progressive passes per 90, per FBref.

Ultimately, while David might not be a big-name striker outside of Ligue 1, his incredible and consistent record of scoring goals and providing assists make him an excellent candidate to come in and lead Spurs' frontline next season, and at the same time, he appears to be the perfect forward to rejuvenate and revive Maddison's form in North London.