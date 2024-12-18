As it was last year, Tottenham Hotspur's campaign has been entirely unpredictable this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side go from looking like world-beaters to looking utterly hopeless, sometimes in the space of just a week.

However, following their emphatic 5-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Sunday, things are starting to look up for the Lilywhites.

Moreover, their free-flowing football could soon be even more dangerous as recent reports have linked the club with an incredible centre-forward who could be an instant upgrade on summer signing Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from one Spanish outlet, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that Liverpool, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Arsenal are all keeping an eye on the French centre-forward.

Unfortunately for Daniel Levy and Co, the competition isn't the only obstacle to getting their man, as the story claims that he'd cost a whopping €85m, which converts to about £70m.

It would be an incredibly costly and complicated transfer to get over the line, but given Thuram's unreal ability, it is one worth pursuing, especially as he'd be an upgrade on Solanke.

How Thuram compares to Solanke

Now, if Spurs are successful in their pursuit of Thuram next year, it seems incredibly unlikely that he'd join the club and be happy to sit on the bench as a backup option.

Therefore, even though he only arrived in the summer himself, Solanke would be in direct competition with him for a place up top in the starting lineup, but who would come out on top between the two forwards?

Well, based on their pure output, the Inter ace comes out ahead, and by quite some way at that.

For example, in just 20 appearances this season, the "world-class" Frenchman, as dubbed by Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer, has scored 12 goals and provided six assists, equating to an incredible average of a goal involvement every 1.11 games.

In contrast, the former Bournemouth star has scored just seven goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances, equating to a decent but significantly less impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.90 games.

Unfortunately for the Lilywhites' new number nine, the one-sided nature of this comparison also extends to the pair's underlying numbers.

For example, the Inter star comes out on top in the majority of relevant metrics, such as non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive carries, key passes and passes into the penalty area, shots and shots on target and goal and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Thuram vs Solanke Statistics Thuram Solanke Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.63 0.68 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 1.06 0.55 Progressive Carries 2.05 1.56 Progressive Passes 1.74 2.19 Progressive Passes Received 6.14 4.14 Shots 2.88 2.51 Shots on Target 1.59 1.25 Key Passes 1.36 0.70 Passes into the Penalty Area 0.83 0.47 Live Passes 17.9 13.4 Shot-Creating Actions 3.18 1.96 Goal-Creating Actions 0.68 0.55 Aerial Duels Won 2.12 1.56 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

Ultimately, Solanke is an undeniably talented striker who could go on to have a brilliant career for Spurs, but from practically every angle, Thuram looks to be a clear upgrade.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do all they can to bring the French international to North London as soon as possible.