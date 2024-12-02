It would be fair to say that last week was an extremely disappointing one for Tottenham Hotspur.

After dismantling Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad on the weekend, Ange Postecoglou's inconsistent entertainers endeavoured to drop points at home to AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday and then Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was a week that epitomised the Australian's tenure in North London so far, with incredible performances and highs quickly followed by dismal displays that so often sap any momentum that may be threatening to build.

However, there is reason to be optimistic for fans, as recent reports have linked the North Londoners to one of the most exciting strikers in Europe, although it could be bad news for Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Tottenham are one of several sides interested in Eintracht Frankfurt's star attacker, Omar Marmoush.

In fact, alongside the Lilywhites, the report revealed that Manchester United, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain had scouts in attendance to watch the Egyptian international on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Unfortunately for Spurs, as well as having to get ahead of the competition, they'll have to cough up a hefty fee if they want to secure the 25-year-old's services in 2025, as the report claims it will take an offer of around £60m to convince the German side into selling.

It'll be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given Marmoush's incredible ability, it is worth pursuing, even if it could be bad news for Solanke.

How Marmoush compares to Solanke

Okay, so if Spurs decide to splash the cash and bring Marmoush to the club in January or in the summer, they wouldn't do so with the intention of making him a bench option.

Instead, he'd likely come in as a direct rival for Solanke for the starting number nine role, and based on their respective performances so far this season, he already looks like an upgrade.

For example, in just 19 appearances for Frankfurt this year, the "electric" forward, as football presenter Dougie Critchley described him, has scored a whopping 17 goals and provided 11 assists for good measure. Remarkably, that is only one goal involvement shy of Harry Kane's haul for Bayern Munich in the same country.

In contrast, the former Bournemouth star has managed to score six goals and provide three assists in 17 appearances, which isn't terrible but does come out to a much worse average of a goal involvement every 1.88 games.

What about their underlying numbers, then? Is it just as one-sided when we take a look under the hood?

Marmoush vs Solanke Statistics Marmoush Solanke Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.92 0.69 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 1.62 0.61 Progressive Carries 4.77 1.72 Progressive Passes 2.70 2.22 Shots 4.58 2.54 Shots on Target 2.33 1.42 Passing Accuracy 71.0% 71.2% Key Passes 2.25 0.61 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.26 0.51 Shot-Creating Actions 5.93 2.03 Goal-Creating Actions 1.62 0.61 Successful Take-Ons 2.88 1.31 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

Indeed, it is, as in the vast majority of metrics, it's the Egyptian dynamo who comes out on top, metrics including but not limited to non-penalty expected and actual goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shot and shots on target, key passes, successful take-ons, shot and goal-creating actions and passes into the penalty area, all per 90.

Ultimately, it's evident that, at present, Marmoush is the far more dangerous striker of the two, and while Solanke could still be a valuable player for Spurs, the club should do what they can to sign the Frankfurt ace next year before someone else beats them to him.