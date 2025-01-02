It would be fair to say that, so far anyway, this season has not been a great one for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners find themselves down in 11th place in the Premier League, and while they have a League Cup semi-final to look forward to, it's against the seemingly unstoppable Liverpool.

However, while the mood around the club is far from ideal at present, there have been a couple of positives to come from the campaign, notably the emergence of the sensationally gifted Mikey Moore.

So, recent reports linking the club to another young talent who could be even better than the Englishman should seriously excite the fans.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Barcelona's tremendously exciting young striker, Vitor Roque.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report has revealed that fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Brentford are also considering the promising centre-forward as a potential target for the summer transfer window once his loan to Real Betis has been completed.

This competition and the fact that Betis have an option for another year-long loan and an option to buy into their deal could complicate matters.

However, Spurs could still get ahead of the competition by flexing their financial muscle, and, according to reports from earlier this year, an offer in the region of £29m could be enough to secure the youngster's services, although that was before his recent uptick in form, so the fee could be higher today.

It could be a costly transfer to get over the line, particularly for someone his age, but given Roque's form this season and the potential so many believe him to possess, it's one well worth pursuing, especially if he ends up being better than the incredible Moore.

Why Roque could be even better than Moore

Okay, so the very first thing we should say is that, as things stand, from his performances in the youth sides to how he has been spoken about by those in the know and his short cameos this season, Moore looks like he could develop into a truly exceptional star.

Predicting a player's future can be a tricky business indeed, but the young Englishman looks like he has everything he needs to become a true world-beater over the next five or six years, and so does Roque.

In fact, while the Spurs gem has made eight, mostly substitute, appearances for the first team this year, he still has yet to score or assist a goal, which cannot be said about the 19-year-old Brazilian.

For example, in 23 appearances for Betis this season, 14 of which have been starts, the "truly magnificent" prospect, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has scored six goals and provided two assists.

Moreover, for someone his age, he has some seriously impressive offensive underlying numbers.

According to FBref, the Barça gem sits in the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty expected goals, the top 14% for total shots and the top 16% for progressive carries, all per 90.

If that still isn't enough to convince you that the "special" talent, as dubbed by former Atlético Madrid star Diego, could become one of the world's best strikers, then perhaps his statistics from his final season in Brazil will.

Roque's final season in Brazil Appearances 45 Starts 35 Minutes 3178' Goals 21 Assists 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.64 Minutes per Goal Involvement 109.58' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in just 45 senior games across the 2023 season, the incredible phenom scored 21 goals and provided eight assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.55 games, which is a ridiculous rate of return for anyone, let alone a teenager.

Ultimately, Spurs already have several exciting prospects at the club, but Roque looks like he could turn into a genuine world-class talent, and a frontline with him and Moore could be truly special a few years from now.