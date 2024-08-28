Tottenham Hotspur steadied the ship on Saturday afternoon with a thumping 4-0 win against Everton and, in turn, reminded the rest of the Premier League that at their free-flowing best, they can tear teams to pieces.

However, Ange Postecoglou's side don't play again until Sunday, so, like the rest of the league, their fans have shifted their focus to the transfer window's conclusion.

Thus far, the North Londoners have enjoyed a relatively fruitful summer, bringing in youngsters like Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert alongside established stars like Dominic Solanke, and while many clubs would now kick their feet up happy with their business, Daniel Levy and Co are reportedly keen to do more.

In fact, recent reports have touted a Premier League-proven midfielder for a move to N17 before 11pm tomorrow, a player who'd add some extra quality to the squad and potentially help James Maddison reach another level.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to transfers expert Dean Jones on the latest episode of the Ranks FC Podcast, Tottenham are interested in signing Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White.

Jones revealed that the Lilywhites are looking to bring in a player with "power" to play in the midfield and that Gibbs-White is "someone they like," even if they view him less as a traditional eight and more as someone adept at "breaking out" of midfield.

It's not mentioned how much the £80k-per-week ace could cost Spurs, but reports from earlier in the summer claimed that the Tricky Trees would demand an offer in excess of £40m.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line at this point in the window, but given Gibbs-White's quality, it's one worth pursuing, especially as he could help Maddison reach another level.

Why Gibbs-White would be a great signing for Maddison

Okay, so there are two main reasons that Gibbs-White could potentially help Maddison reach another level this season: his positional versatility and output.

The reason that the latter would help the former Leicester City ace is simply that if the Forest man is playing alongside him, creating chances for the 27-year-old and finishing the chances he creates for him, his goal and assist tallies will naturally improve.

For example, despite playing in a rather lacklustre team last season, the Stafford-born dynamo scored six goals and provided ten assists in 42 appearances, equating to a goal involvement once every 2.62, lending credence to journalist Josh Bunting's description of the player as "sensational."

Gibbs-White in 23/24 Appearances 42 Goals 6 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.38 All Stats via Transfermarkt

His versatility, on the other hand, could help the Lilywhites number ten in a couple of ways. The first is that, despite his experience playing in attacking midfield, his ability to play in central midfield and even out wide means he won't cannibalise the minutes his potential new teammate will be expecting this season.

The next reason is that his ability to fill in where needed should hopefully allow him to build up more of a relationship with the regular starters and, in turn, help improve the all-around effectiveness of the side.

Ultimately, while the fee is high, Gibbs-White's attacking ability combined with his positional versatility would see him become a very useful player at Tottenham and someone who could facilitate Maddison, thus helping him reach another level.