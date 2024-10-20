Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with a bang yesterday afternoon, thumping West Ham United 4-1 in the first Premier League outing after the international break.

Ange Postecoglou’s side fell a goal behind in the first-half before Dejan Kulusevski’s impressive finish drew the sides level before the break.

However, it was Spurs’ relentless frontline that managed to do the business come the final whistle, scoring three times in just eight minutes to secure all three points for the North London outfit.

The result saw the perfect response by Postecoglou’s men after the embarrassing 3-2 defeat to Brighton before the international break - hopefully putting their Champions League ambitions back on track after the convincing victory.

Despite the rout, one first-team member failed to have a huge impact on the game in the final third, unable to get himself onto the scoresheet once more this season.

Dominic Solanke’s stats for Spurs in 2024/25

After joining the club in a club-record £65m deal from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, there were real expectations placed on the shoulders of striker Dominic Solanke to be the Harry Kane replacement they had been searching for.

Given his tally of 19 league goals in 38 matches last season, it’s understandable that the fanbase would be excited about his addition, but it appears he’s taking longer than expected to settle into life in North London.

He’s scored three times in his first nine outings for the Lilywhites, an average of one goal every three matches, a fair record, but slightly disappointing given his huge transfer fee.

The 27-year-old was unable to get himself onto the scoresheet yesterday, subsequently being replaced by Richarlison with just 10 minutes to go in the encounter.

By no means has Solanke been a flop, he’s looked like a great all-round striker for Postecoglou’s side, as demonstrated by his tally of 32 duels won this season, often doing the dirty work for teammates such as Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson.

However, he could find himself handed more opportunities come January, with the club touted with a move for yet another exciting prospect.

Tottenham monitoring move to sign exciting youngster

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens ahead of a potential move in January.

The 20-year-old has made an excellent start to the new campaign, registering two goals and two assists in his first seven appearances in the Bundesliga.

Bynoe-Gittens has also already scored twice in as many Champions League outings this campaign, demonstrating his talents at the highest level of club football despite his tender age.

The report goes on to state that the club have been scouting the youngster in recent weeks, but it’s unknown how much any potential deal would set Postecoglou’s side back in the upcoming transfer window.

Englishman Bynoe-Gittens, who’s previously been dubbed as a “wonderkid” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would be a superb addition for Spurs and one that could allow compatriot Solanke to reach the next level in North London.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens' Bundesliga stats (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 7 Goals & assists 4 Progressive carries 6.5 Progressive passes 1.9 Pass accuracy 82% Shot-creating actions 4.1 Take-ons completed 17 Stats via FBref

He’s averaged 6.5 progressive carries and 1.9 progressive passes per 90 - demonstrating his desire to play the ball into forward areas, handing Solanke with added opportunities in the final third should he move to the club.

The forward has also registered eight crosses in the Bundesliga this season, including one for Serhou Guirassy in the club’s recent outing - which led to the striker firing home - something which could be replicated in North London between Bynoe-Gittens and Spurs’ club-record signing.

His talent is endless and the youngster has the potential to transform into one of the best talents in Europe if he can add consistency in his end product, to go along with his superb progressive play.

The 20-year-old would fit perfectly into Postecoglou’s current recruitment plan of investing in youth talent, handing the club an added dimension in their hunt for Champions League football once again.