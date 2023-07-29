Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich starlet, Mathys Tel, with the teenager having been tipped to be part of a swap deal that would see Harry Kane head in the other direction.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

According to journalist Matt Law, writing on Twitter, the Lilywhites are said to be showing an "interest" in the 18-year-old sensation, with the young Frenchman potentially set to be used as a sweetener to help the Bundesliga side clinch the signing of Kane.

As per his report for The Telegraph, Law adds that the north Londoners have already made 'enquiries' this summer regarding a potential deal for the former Stade Rennais gem, albeit with it yet to be seen whether the German giants would be open to a temporary or permanent departure for the exciting youngster.

The France U19 international - who is valued at around €15m (£13m) by CIES Football Observatory - only made the move to the Allianz Arena last summer, after joining on a €30m (£26m) deal.

Who is Mathys Tel?

With Spurs facing the prospect of losing their record scorer this summer, it would somewhat soften the blow if manager Ange Postecoglou was able to bring in the Bayern teen into the fold to help fill the void.

While still in the infancy of his senior career, Tel notably scored six goals in 29 games in all competitions during his debut season in Bavaria last time out, with five of those strikes coming in just 22 league appearances.

That return is all the more impressive considering that the 6 foot speedster was restricted to just a solitary Bundesliga start in that time, having largely been restricted to something of a bit-part role under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

Such limited involvement would suggest that the Sarcelles native may not be able to make an immediate impact at N17 if he were to seal a move, although Tottenham supporters can be excited by the fact that he is a player who seemingly has "so much Thierry Henry in him", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also described as the "next Thierry Henry" by Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth, it is clear to see that the likeness is there between the Tel and his iconic compatriot, with the pair both typically operating on the flanks or through the middle.

Those of a Spurs persuasion are all too aware of Henry's talents, having had to witness the now-retired ace wreaking havoc for north London rivals Arsenal, for whom he remains their all-time record scorer.

Voted as the best player ever in Premier League history by supporters, the World Cup-winning marksman was a key figure in Arsene Wenger's famed side in the early 2000s, scoring 175 goals and registering 74 assists in just 258 league games during his time with the Gunners.

Also a four-time Golden Boot winner in England's top flight, Henry was a truly clinical and ruthless presence in front of goal, a trait which appears to be shared by his fellow Frenchman, as Tel seemingly has "incredible composure and quality", according to Kulig.

Such glowing praise should be raising the excitement levels at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with replacing Kane with the 'next Henry' hardly the worst transaction as far as Postecoglou is concerned.