Tottenham could be tempted to bid for an "underrated" alternative to Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo in January, and they've approached his agents.

Spurs chasing new centre-back signing

Ange Postecoglou has been desperately unlucky with his shortage of centre-backs over the last month and a half, so much so that he's used both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift pairing at times.

The return of Cristian Romero from his recent suspension has helped matters, but the Argentine is constantly walking a tightrope due to his aggressive style. Summer signing Micky van de Ven also isn't expected to return until late January, meaning Spurs are set to be short of options for the foreseeable.

While Davies has been praised for adapting in his new role as a left-sided centre-back, Postecoglou has still publicly suggested that his side quite simply need to bring in another body.

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's defence (via football.london).

"We’ve been very fortunate that he [Davies] has been able to fill in for us there. He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.

"Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

Spurs are thought to be prioritising the position ahead of next month, with the club targeting a few interesting defensive names. The north Londoners, lead by sporting director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy, have already held talks over signing Nice star Todibo as one option.

Other players are regularly mentioned as well, though, with there being some suggestions they could target Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The versatile ace doesn't appear to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans, and now TEAMtalk have an update on his future.

Spurs could be tempted to bid for Chalobah

According to their information, Tottenham could be tempted to bid for Chalobah and the club have even already held discussions with the 24-year-old's representatives.

The report claims Chalobah is looking set to make a "surprise move" away from Stamford Bridge mid-season, despite the fact he's a boyhood Chelsea player and would preferably remain there. The Lilywhites have sounded out Chalobah's agents in an attempt to gauage the parimeters of a deal, coming as they continue to explore options and cover for van de Ven and Romero.

While the Englishman is no longer in favour, he has dazzled for Chelsea in past seasons, with journalist Matt Law calling him "underrated" and ticking many boxes for the national team.