The wait goes on at Tottenham Hotspur to see just who will be named as the permanent successor to Antonio Conte at N17, with chairman Daniel Levy having installed the Italian's former assistant Cristian Stellini as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

While Conte had appeared set to leave the north London outfit at the end of his contract this summer, the Lilywhites took the decision to spark a more hasty departure for the 53-year-old - just under 18 months on from initially appointing the former Chelsea boss.

It would appear that Levy and co are still suffering from a string of managerial blunders following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino back in 2019, with the likes of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho having all endured brief, underwhelming stints at the helm in recent years.

There may well be those at Spurs who are now regretting the decision not to appoint current Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, prior to Nuno's arrival in 2021, with the Dutchman already making his mark at Old Trafford having claimed Carabao Cup glory in his debut campaign.

As per the Daily Mail, the Tottenham hierarchy were said to be unimpressed by the then-Ajax man's English skills, while also believing that he lacked 'charisma', having ultimately decided to back away from a possible pursuit.

It now looks as if Ten Hag's Red Devils could well finish ahead of Stellini's men in the battle for a top-four berth, while the Old Trafford outfit still have the chance to add further silverware in the form of the Europa League and FA Cup.

It does appear to have been a mistake to have passed up the chance to appoint the 53-year-old just under two years ago, although Levy could well avenge that error by turning to another exciting coach from the Eredivise this time around, in the form of Arne Slot.

What's the latest on Slot to Spurs?

As the Telegraph only recently revealed, the 44-year-old is said to be admired by those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having worked wonders during his time at Feyenoord of late.

A manager who is "in such demand" at present - according to journalist Jason Burt - Slot has emulated Ten Hag in fashioning a dominant outfit in Holland's top-flight, with the Rotterdam-based side currently eight points clear at the top of the table.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss notably guided his current side to the final of the Europa Conference League last season - where they were ultimately defeated by Mourinho's Roma - although he could well exact revenge on the former Spurs boss in the Europa League this time around, with Feyenoord currently holding a 1-0 lead over the Serie A side in their quarter-final tie.

Much like his compatriot, Ten Hag - who in his own words is keen to play "proactive football" - Slot is also likely to appeal to Tottenham supporters due to his front-foot approach, with his style of play in a 4-3-3 shape having been dubbed "ultra-attacking" by journalist Marcel Van der Kraan.

The highly-coveted "maniac" - as per Van der Kraan - would certainly be less of a household name than the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, although as Levy found out in the case of Ten Hag, turning down the lower profile option can be a real mistake.