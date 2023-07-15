Tottenham are keeping an eye on Lille star Jonathan David in case they lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, according to reports in France.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

It’s not a summer transfer window unless there is a saga surrounding Kane’s future in north London, but it’s fair to say this one feels closer to something actually happening than those that have come before.

That is of course due to the talisman’s contract situation, meaning Daniel Levy has to at least consider the offers coming in from Munich, and Ange Postecoglou has admitted he’s had no assurances:

“No, I haven't had any assurances [over Kane's future] and I wouldn't expect any assurances because with these kind of things you're never dealing in definites or certainties.

“I'm trying to concentrate on the things that I know right now, and what I know right now is that Harry's part of this squad.”

Those comments were followed by a pretty worrying update from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who insists Kane has actually personally agreed to join the Bavarian giants:

“As reported: Harry Kane made 100 % clear that he only wants to join FC Bayern.

He’s not considering a move to another club abroad. It’s an agreement between Kane & Bayern.”

Now, according to French newspaper L’Equipe, the Lilywhites have picked out David as a possible option to replace their record goalscorer. Sport Witness translate the update, which says Lille have set their price at €60m (£51m).

Lille hope to make a signing of their own with the money they generate from selling their star man, a Canada international, but Kane’s moving is holding everything up, with Spurs one of the teams “observing” David’s situation.

There is plenty of competition for his signature however, as PSG, Chelsea and Newcastle are all keeping an eye on the striker merry go round as well.

How good is Jonathan David?

In truth, it’s going to be impossible for Postecoglou and Levy to find someone to fully replicate Kane’s end product, but there aren’t many players who come closer than David over the last couple of seasons.

The 23 year-old found the back of the net 15 times in 38 Ligue 1 showings in the 2021/22 campaign, and followed that up with 24 strikes in 37 games this time around.

He can play as an out and out centre forward, in behind another number nine or even on both wings if required, and hasn’t fallen below ten league goals in a season since he was a teenager.

A 40-cap international – with 24 goals in those games too – his injury history is also a major selling point, having missed a total of just three games due to illness or injury across his entire career to this point.

Labelled an “absolutely massive” player for Lille for his ability to step up to the plate in pressure situations, that is exactly the kind of mentality Spurs need from whoever arrives to fill Kane’s shoes – if he goes – and for £51m, Postecoglou would be getting an exciting young talent in the form of his life.