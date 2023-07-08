Tottenham are now working on deals for both Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven after locking up the signature of Manor Solomon, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Which players are Tottenham signing in 2023?

Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy have wasted no time rebuilding the new manager’s squad this summer, having secured the permanent captures of loan stars Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski right off the bat.

The Lilywhites have since added James Maddison from Leicester City in a deal worth roughly £40m as well as Italy international goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for around £17m, while there have been plenty of outgoings too (Transfermarkt).

Harry Winks has swapped clubs with Maddison and joined Leicester while Lucas Moura is not expected to sign a new contract, and it remains to be seen if Clement Lenglet will return permanently after spending 2022/23 in north London on loan from Barcelona.

Next up is a deal for free agent Solomon, which is all signed and just waiting for the Israel international to pass a medical, and then it seems attention will turn to the heart of defence, where Spurs chiefs have narrowed things down to their top two targets.

Are Tottenham signing van de Ven and Tapsoba?

Indeed, according to Romano, Levy and Co are already working on deals for both van de Ven and Tapsoba but it is not clear which one will follow in Solomon’s footsteps, as the Twitter transfer guru took to social media on Friday:

“Edmond Tapsoba remains in Tottenham list as talks are still ongoing. He's always been top target as new CB.

“Spurs are now working on both van de Ven & Tapsoba deals; up to the club to decide who they want to sign, also based on financial package.”

Spurs fans will no doubt be delighted that the centre-back search has come down to two such talented prospets, but it should really be a matter of both not either, with multiple reinforcements required in the back-line.

Antonio Conte’s side conceded 63 goals in the league in 2022/23, more than any side who finished 14th or higher, so a complete overhaul at the back is completely justified.

In van de Ven, Postecoglou would be getting a real star for the future, with Wolfsburg’s 22 year-old bursting onto the scene this season with 33 appearances in the Bundesliga this season. That said, the young speedster was playing as a regular in a top European league for the first time, so could require a bedding in period in England.

And that’s where Tapsoba could come in, with the 24 year-old possessing more high-level experience and capable of arriving as an immediate starter, having racked up 100 Bundesliga appearances and over 30 across the Europa and Champions Leagues.

The Burkina Faso international ranks highly on a number of metrics, scoring in the 90th percentile or higher across Europe’s top five leagues for centre back passes, progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons, proving himself as a ball-playing expert who will aid Postecoglou’s fast-paced style from the heart of defence.

Backed to become “one of the greatest players in the world” by his former coach Ivo Vieira, Tapsoba has all the makings of a star, and his immediate impact would reduce the pressure on the younger van de Ven to force his way into Ange’s first XI straight away.