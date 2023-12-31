Tottenham reportedly see a "world-class" £124,000-per-week player as the "solution" to one key problem facing manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs targeting new attackers in January

As widely reported, Spurs are targeting a new attacker in 2024, alongside the possible signing of a centre-back and midfielder.

Injuries and suspensions have ravaged Tottenham's squad since early November, when both Micky van de Ven and James Maddison were hauled off against Chelsea with long-term problems.

Since then, Spurs have also been forced to cope without the likes of Yves Bissouma, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and others in large parts - with all the aforementioned either having been or are currently injured/suspended.

Tottenham have been tipped to target a centre-back, midfielder and winger in January to shore up Postecoglou's options as a result, while there is also the small matter of replacing Harry Kane next year.

The Lilywhites have done extremely well without their former talisman overall, ranking among the league's highest goalscorers, but just one or two injuries could threaten to hamper their attacking prowess.

Spurs are apparently drawing up a shortlist of strikers to replace Kane next year. Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is attracting interest from Tottenham in that regard, while there have been sporadic Spurs links to Brentford star Ivan Toney.

It isn't entirely ruled out that Spurs will move to bring in a new number nine in January, especially if Richarlison leaves (Dean Jones), with reports from Spain now sharing an interest in Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi.

Tottenham see Icardi as striker "solution"

Indeed, according to a Spanish media source, Tottenham see Icardi as a "solution" to add more firepower up front after Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Argentine, who's finished multiple campaigns as Serie A's top goalscorer in the past, also won Italy's footballer of the year award in 2018.

Last year, Icardi's fine form earned him a spot in the 2022/2023 Turkish Super Lig team of the season, playing a crucial role in Galatasaray's charge for the title.

The Argentine has won eight major trophies across a decorated career, and his experience could be a real draw for Postecoglou as he looks to build a silverware-winning team at Tottenham.

Icardi's best Super Lig games for Galatasaray this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Galatasaray 4-0 Alanyaspor 9.03 FK Gaziantep 0-3 Galatasaray 8.40 Galatasaray 3-1 Adama Demirspor 8.26 Galatasaray 2-0 Trabzonspor 8.00 Galatasaray 4-2 Samsunspor 7.91

Icardi scored in Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Man United at Old Trafford in the Champions League earlier this season as well, playing a starring role on a memorable night for the Turkish side.

On a reported £124,000-per-week salary (Salary Sport), the 30-year-old has been called "world-class" by former teammate Eder.

“Icardi is a top, world-class player," said the ex-Nerazzurri striker to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He is often criticised unfairly because he doesn’t help the team a lot, but there is nobody like him in front of goal.”