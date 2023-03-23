There appears to now be a frontrunner in Tottenham Hotspur's search for a successor to Antonio Conte at N17...

What's the latest on Thomas Frank to Spurs?

According to the Daily Record, the Lilywhites have seemingly identified Brentford manager Thomas Frank as the leading candidate to take charge of the club, with Conte facing an imminent exit after just 18 months at the helm.

The report suggests that provided the experienced Italian is shown the door, chairman Daniel Levy will hand the reigns to Ryan Mason on an interim basis until the end of the season, before naming a long-term appointment at a later stage.

As the piece also adds, despite Levy having sought out high-profile, marquee figures in the recent past in the form of both Conte and Jose Mourinho, the Englishman could now look to find a "project" manager who will be given time to build, such as the Bees boss.

Should Spurs appoint Thomas Frank?

Having gone down the short-term route of snapping up quick fixes such as Mourinho and Conte - both of whom have failed to deliver silverware despite being "serial winners", according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst - it looks as if it would be a wise decision to adopt a different approach this time around.

Although some may argue the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021 was a more left-field, radical move, the Portuguese coach had been something of a last resort after a succession of managers had snubbed the chance of taking the job, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man also going into the role off the back of a disappointing campaign at Molineux - with the Old Gold finishing 13th.

Frank, by contrast, would be heading to north London following what has been a stunning campaign thus far at Brentford, with the impressive Dane having guided his side into European contention despite only securing promotion to the top flight ahead of the 2021/22 season.

After comfortably surviving last term, the west Londoners now have more lofty ambitions on their mind after moving into eighth in the table heading into the international break, with the 49-year-old having undoubtedly done an "unbelievable" job at the club to date, as per BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

As Shearer also outlined, Frank's men simply "fear no one" despite their relatively recent return to the top tier, having earned notable scalps against both Liverpool and Manchester United this season - hitting the latter side for four back in August.

Although the former Brondby boss - who took charge of his current side in 2018 after previously working as an assistant to Dean Smith - had suggested earlier this year that his side would need a "miracle" to find themselves competing near the top end of the table, on current form a place in Europe next season is not out of the question.

That fine work has ensured that Frank is more than deserving of a big move to one of the Premier League's 'big boys', with Tottenham likely hoping he could well be able to achieve a few more 'unbelievable' things were he to make the switch.